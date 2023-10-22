FedExCup Fall update: Beau Hossler all but locks up Next 10 spot
Among the 11 players who finished top 10 or better at the Zozo Championship, three of them, including Sunday’s winner Collin Morikawa, ended the FedExCup Playoffs ranked in the top 50 in points. Another four of them were non-members, leaving four guys to make significant leaps with just three events left in the PGA Tour’s new FedExCup Fall.
For Morikawa and runner-up Eric Cole, they’ve already locked up spots in every signature event for 2024 via the FedExCup top 50. However, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.
In Japan, the other runner-up, Beau Hossler, extended his cushion as No. 51 – he’s now nearly 240 points ahead of No. 52 Taylor Montgomery and has all but clinched his Next 10 spot – while J.J. Spaun reentered the top 60.
There was little movement around the top 125 bubble as 17 of the 78-player field were top-50 guys and another 15 were non-members. Just 11 players who entered the week outside the top 100 in points teed it up.
The remaining fall slate:
- Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic
Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with three fall tournaments remaining:
Current Next 10
51. Beau Hossler
52. Taylor Montgomery
53. Nick Hardy
54. Ben Griffin
55. Alex Smalley
56. J.J. Spaun
57. Mac Hughes
58. Stephan Jaeger
59. Luke List, +10.067
60. Thomas Detry
---
61. Mark Hubbard, -1.434
62. Davis Riley
63. Sam Ryder
64. S.H. Kim
65. Brandon Wu
Current top 125 bubble
120. Nico Echavarria
121. Maverick McNealy
122. Chesson Hadley
123. Doug Ghim
124. C.T. Pan, +7
125. Erik van Rooyen
---
126. Marty Dou, -12
127. Cameron Champ
128. MJ Daffue
129. Jimmy Walker
130. Patton Kizzire
Notable movement
Taylor Montgomery
Movement: +4 (No. 56 to No. 52)
What it means: His T-16 at Zozo was his best finish since a solo fifth at AmEx – that finish marked his eighth top-15 of the season.
J.J. Spaun
Movement: +7 (No. 63 to No. 56)
What it means: His second top-11 of the fall (he was T-6 at Zozo) has him at No. 56, 13 spots better than when he ended the playoffs.
Justin Suh
Movement: +9 (No. 85 to No. 77)
What it means: He shot 4-over 74 on Sunday to go from 54-hole leader to T-10, but the former USC star and current PGA Tour rookie still gains a ton of ground on that Next 10.
Satoshi Kodaira
Movement: +29 (No. 183 to No. 154)
What it means: The 2018 RBC Heritage champ tied for 12th at Zozo to give himself a chance to keeping some sort of status (aside from past champion).
Sam Ryder
Movement: -3 (No. 60 to No. 63)
What it means: Loses his spot in the Next 10 for now following a T-64 in Japan.