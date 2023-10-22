FedExCup Fall update: Beau Hossler all but locks up Next 10 spot

Among the 11 players who finished top 10 or better at the Zozo Championship, three of them, including Sunday’s winner Collin Morikawa, ended the FedExCup Playoffs ranked in the top 50 in points. Another four of them were non-members, leaving four guys to make significant leaps with just three events left in the PGA Tour’s new FedExCup Fall.

For Morikawa and runner-up Eric Cole, they’ve already locked up spots in every signature event for 2024 via the FedExCup top 50. However, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.

In Japan, the other runner-up, Beau Hossler, extended his cushion as No. 51 – he’s now nearly 240 points ahead of No. 52 Taylor Montgomery and has all but clinched his Next 10 spot – while J.J. Spaun reentered the top 60.

There was little movement around the top 125 bubble as 17 of the 78-player field were top-50 guys and another 15 were non-members. Just 11 players who entered the week outside the top 100 in points teed it up.

The remaining fall slate:



Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic

Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with three fall tournaments remaining:

Current Next 10

51. Beau Hossler

52. Taylor Montgomery

53. Nick Hardy

54. Ben Griffin

55. Alex Smalley

56. J.J. Spaun

57. Mac Hughes

58. Stephan Jaeger

59. Luke List, +10.067

60. Thomas Detry

---

61. Mark Hubbard, -1.434

62. Davis Riley

63. Sam Ryder

64. S.H. Kim

65. Brandon Wu

Current top 125 bubble

120. Nico Echavarria

121. Maverick McNealy

122. Chesson Hadley

123. Doug Ghim

124. C.T. Pan, +7

125. Erik van Rooyen

---

126. Marty Dou, -12

127. Cameron Champ

128. MJ Daffue

129. Jimmy Walker

130. Patton Kizzire

Notable movement

Taylor Montgomery

Movement: +4 (No. 56 to No. 52)

What it means: His T-16 at Zozo was his best finish since a solo fifth at AmEx – that finish marked his eighth top-15 of the season.

J.J. Spaun

Movement: +7 (No. 63 to No. 56)

What it means: His second top-11 of the fall (he was T-6 at Zozo) has him at No. 56, 13 spots better than when he ended the playoffs.

Justin Suh

Movement: +9 (No. 85 to No. 77)

What it means: He shot 4-over 74 on Sunday to go from 54-hole leader to T-10, but the former USC star and current PGA Tour rookie still gains a ton of ground on that Next 10.

Satoshi Kodaira

Movement: +29 (No. 183 to No. 154)

What it means: The 2018 RBC Heritage champ tied for 12th at Zozo to give himself a chance to keeping some sort of status (aside from past champion).

Sam Ryder

Movement: -3 (No. 60 to No. 63)

What it means: Loses his spot in the Next 10 for now following a T-64 in Japan.