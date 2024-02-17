Florida played so well at its home tournament that Gators won AND finished second

Florida was so good at its home tournament, the Gator Invitational, that it finished first and second.

Not only did the Gators shoot 26 under to win the tournament at Mark Bostick Golf Course for the fifth straight year on Saturday, but the Gators’ B-team was just three shots back – and 10 shots clear of third-place North Florida, which boasts the individual winner, All-American Nick Gabrelcik.

Long Beach State transfer Ian Gilligan led the way for the first-team Gators, finishing solo third at 10 under. Joe Pagdin added a T-6 finish in his first team event since the 2022 Linger Longer Invitational. He was T-18 at the Thomas Sharkey individual tournament earlier this month. Matthew Kress was T-11, Tyler Wilkes T-18 and Quentin Debove T-21 for the winning Florida side, which is now 2 for 2 this spring, also winning the Sea Best, and with three total team wins this season.

Parker Bell and Jack Turned each shared sixth for the B-team while Ryan Hart, son of Florida assistant Dudley Hart, was solo 10th after leading the tournament earlier in the final round (he played his last six holes in 6 over). Luke Poulter had a T-11 showing and John DuBois rounded out the B-team with a T-27.

South Florida finished fourth, followed by FAU and Furman, which tied for fifth.