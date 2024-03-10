 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_newgarden_240310.jpg
IndyCar GP of St. Petersburg updates: Josef Newgarden wins as Team Penske dominates
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Prize money: What Tardy and Co. earned at Blue Bay LPGA
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_240310.jpg
Lowe Down: Liverpool are Premier League favorites
nbc_pl_update_240310.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool, Man City dazzle in draw
nbc_indy_oward_240310.jpg
O’Ward: Needed a little more to take on Newgarden

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_newgarden_240310.jpg
IndyCar GP of St. Petersburg updates: Josef Newgarden wins as Team Penske dominates
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Prize money: What Tardy and Co. earned at Blue Bay LPGA
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_240310.jpg
Lowe Down: Liverpool are Premier League favorites
nbc_pl_update_240310.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool, Man City dazzle in draw
nbc_indy_oward_240310.jpg
O’Ward: Needed a little more to take on Newgarden

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former prodigy Matteo Manassero ends 11-year DP World Tour winless drought

  
Published March 10, 2024 03:52 PM

EDENVALE, South Africa — Matteo Manassero broke through with his first DP World Tour win in nearly 11 years on Sunday, shooting 6-under 66 after a storm delay for a three-stroke victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open.

Once a prodigy in European golf, the now 30-year-old Italian picked up his fifth European tour win by making four birdies in his last four holes to finish at 26 under for the tournament in South Africa.

Thriston Lawrence (63), Shaun Norris (68) and Jordan Smith (68) ended in a tie for second.

Manassero became the European tour’s youngest winner at the age of 17 years and 188 days in 2010 at the Castelló Masters Costa Azahar in Spain. He won four times in a three-year stretch to start his career, with one of the victories coming at the tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“This is the best day of my life on a golf course for sure,” he said. “It’s been a crazy journey over the last couple of years. I knew that I was getting on the right track but then you never know.”

Manassero was leading by one shot on the 17th when storms prompted a delay of almost 2 1/2 hours in the final round at Glendower Golf Club.

“Even coming down the 18th with a good tee shot, you still have to do some work,” he said. “Golf is a really difficult and tough game so I am just so incredibly happy to be here holding this (trophy) right now.”

Manassero, currently ranked No. 381, had struggled since those first four victories and dropped off the European tour. He only regained his card at the end of last year after some time on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

Manassero shot a career-best 11-under 61 in Friday’s second round.

It was the third consecutive week for the European tour in Africa, and the second week of a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour.

The European tour will have five tournaments in Asia before starting the European portion of its schedule in late May.