Full field: Defending champion Max Homa headlines at Torrey Pines
Published January 19, 2024 05:41 PM
Max Homa will return to Torrey Pines to defend his title at the Farmers Insurance Open.
He is joined in La Jolla, California, by, among others, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala and Justin Thomas.
Here’s a look at the full field. Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25.
Max Homa is set to defend his title at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 24-27), while Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk will make their first starts as PGA TOUR members.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 19, 2024
Field: pic.twitter.com/JS3MstWVYJ