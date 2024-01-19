 Skip navigation
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Playing on home course, L. Ko co-leads at LPGA opener
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Jeff Henderson, Olympic long jump champion, transitions to coaching

nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_pl_mcintyreroyalrumbleintv_240119.jpg
McIntyre compares WWE, Premier League fandoms

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Full field: Defending champion Max Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

  
Published January 19, 2024 05:41 PM

Max Homa will return to Torrey Pines to defend his title at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He is joined in La Jolla, California, by, among others, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala and Justin Thomas.

Here’s a look at the full field. Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25.