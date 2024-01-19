Full field: Defending champion Max Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Max Homa will return to Torrey Pines to defend his title at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He is joined in La Jolla, California, by, among others, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala and Justin Thomas.

Here’s a look at the full field. Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25.