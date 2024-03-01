Full field for the PGA Tour’s opposite-event Puerto Rico Open
Published March 1, 2024 05:29 PM
While the top-ranked players in the world compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, the PGA Tour will also contest the Puerto Rico Open.
The opposite-field event will take place March 7-10 at Grand Reserve GC in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Here’s a look at the initial full field:
Field for the Puerto Rico Open (contested the same week as the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard): pic.twitter.com/jZwXeDkxQj— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 1, 2024