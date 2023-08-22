GC Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will Saudi deal get done? U.S. Ryder Cup predictions

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s Tuesday press conference at East Lake.

Will the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reach a definitive agreement? Monahan was very positive, but are Rex and Lav?

They also weigh in on the Player of the Year race as the season concludes at the Tour Championship. And after this week’s playoff finale, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will make his six wild-card picks. The senior writers predict who will be headed to Rome in the fall.

