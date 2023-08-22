 Skip navigation
GC Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will Saudi deal get done? U.S. Ryder Cup predictions

  
Published August 22, 2023 06:09 PM
The 151st Open - Preview Day One

HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Brooks Koepka of United States speaks with Zach Johnson of United States during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 17, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s Tuesday press conference at East Lake.

Will the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reach a definitive agreement? Monahan was very positive, but are Rex and Lav?

They also weigh in on the Player of the Year race as the season concludes at the Tour Championship. And after this week’s playoff finale, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will make his six wild-card picks. The senior writers predict who will be headed to Rome in the fall.

Listen above.