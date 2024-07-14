Genesis Scottish Open prize money: What Robert MacIntyre and field earned
Published July 14, 2024 03:31 PM
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
Home country hero Robert MacIntyre surged up the leaderboards during the third round of the Scottish Open, firing a 7-under-63, the lowest round of the day. He trails Ludvig Åberg by just two headed into the final round.
Robert MacIntyre won his national open on Sunday, making birdie on the final hole at The Renaissance Club.
Here’s what the 27-year-old Scot and those who made the cut earned at the Genesis Scottish Open.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Robert MacIntyre
|$1,620,000
|2
|Adam Scott
|$981,000
|3
|Romain Langasque
|$621,000
|T4
|Aaron Rai
|$330,750
|T4
|Rory McIlroy
|$330,750
|T4
|Sahith Theegala
|$330,750
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|$330,750
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|$330,750
|T4
|Ludvig Aberg
|$330,750
|T10
|Richard Mansell
|$209,250
|T10
|Wyndham Clark
|$209,250
|T10
|Victor Perez
|$209,250
|T10
|Alex Noren
|$209,250
|T10
|Corey Conners
|$209,250
|T15
|Tom Kim
|$141,750
|T15
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|$141,750
|T15
|Alejandro Del Rey
|$141,750
|T15
|Connor Syme
|$141,750
|T15
|Xander Schauffele
|$141,750
|T15
|Matteo Manassero
|$141,750
|T21
|Brian Harman
|$94,410
|T21
|Max Greyserman
|$94,410
|T21
|Haotong Li
|$94,410
|T21
|Rasmus Højgaard
|$94,410
|T21
|Maximilian Kieffer
|$94,410
|T26
|Si Woo Kim
|$63,000
|T26
|Nick Bachem
|$63,000
|T26
|Jorge Campillo
|$63,000
|T26
|Thomas Detry
|$63,000
|T26
|Cam Davis
|$63,000
|T26
|Yannik Paul
|$63,000
|T26
|Matthew Jordan
|$63,000
|T26
|Antoine Rozner
|$63,000
|T34
|Jesper Svensson
|$46,890
|T34
|Harris English
|$46,890
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama
|$46,890
|T34
|Adam Hadwin
|$46,890
|T34
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$46,890
|T39
|Shubhankar Sharma
|$35,550
|T39
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|$35,550
|T39
|Grant Forrest
|$35,550
|T39
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$35,550
|T39
|Ben Griffin
|$35,550
|T39
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$35,550
|T39
|Erik van Rooyen
|$35,550
|T46
|Davis Thompson
|$23,359
|T46
|Francesco Molinari
|$23,359
|T46
|Brendon Todd
|$23,359
|T46
|Viktor Hovland
|$23,359
|T46
|Eric Cole
|$23,359
|T46
|Junghwan Lee
|$23,359
|T46
|Daniel Hillier
|$23,359
|T46
|Lee Hodges
|$23,359
|T46
|Ben Kohles
|$23,359
|T46
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$23,359
|T46
|Ugo Coussaud
|$23,359
|T57
|Sam Stevens
|$20,520
|T57
|Charley Hoffman
|$20,520
|T57
|Nick Taylor
|$20,520
|T57
|Ryan Fox
|$20,520
|61
|Daniel Brown
|$20,070
|T62
|Marcel Siem
|$19,710
|T62
|Justin Thomas
|$19,710
|T62
|Stewart Cink
|$19,710
|T65
|Séamus Power
|$19,260
|T65
|Ashun Wu
|$19,260
|T67
|Gary Woodland
|$18,810
|T67
|Justin Lower
|$18,810
|T67
|Jens Dantorp
|$18,810
|T70
|Max Homa
|$18,270
|T70
|Andrew Novak
|$18,270
|T70
|Julien Guerrier
|$18,270
|73
|Min Woo Lee
|$17,910
|74
|Taylor Montgomery
|$17,190