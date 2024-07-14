 Skip navigation
Genesis Scottish Open prize money: What Robert MacIntyre and field earned

  
Published July 14, 2024 03:31 PM
Robert MacIntyre won his national open on Sunday, making birdie on the final hole at The Renaissance Club.

Here’s what the 27-year-old Scot and those who made the cut earned at the Genesis Scottish Open.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Robert MacIntyre$1,620,000
2Adam Scott$981,000
3Romain Langasque$621,000
T4Aaron Rai$330,750
T4Rory McIlroy$330,750
T4Sahith Theegala$330,750
T4Collin Morikawa$330,750
T4Sungjae Im$330,750
T4Ludvig Aberg$330,750
T10Richard Mansell$209,250
T10Wyndham Clark$209,250
T10Victor Perez$209,250
T10Alex Noren$209,250
T10Corey Conners$209,250
T15Tom Kim$141,750
T15Niklas Norgaard Moller$141,750
T15Alejandro Del Rey$141,750
T15Connor Syme$141,750
T15Xander Schauffele$141,750
T15Matteo Manassero$141,750
T21Brian Harman$94,410
T21Max Greyserman$94,410
T21Haotong Li$94,410
T21Rasmus Højgaard$94,410
T21Maximilian Kieffer$94,410
T26Si Woo Kim$63,000
T26Nick Bachem$63,000
T26Jorge Campillo$63,000
T26Thomas Detry$63,000
T26Cam Davis$63,000
T26Yannik Paul$63,000
T26Matthew Jordan$63,000
T26Antoine Rozner$63,000
T34Jesper Svensson$46,890
T34Harris English$46,890
T34Kurt Kitayama$46,890
T34Adam Hadwin$46,890
T34Tommy Fleetwood$46,890
T39Shubhankar Sharma$35,550
T39Thorbjørn Olesen$35,550
T39Grant Forrest$35,550
T39Matt Fitzpatrick$35,550
T39Ben Griffin$35,550
T39Nicolai Højgaard$35,550
T39Erik van Rooyen$35,550
T46Davis Thompson$23,359
T46Francesco Molinari$23,359
T46Brendon Todd$23,359
T46Viktor Hovland$23,359
T46Eric Cole$23,359
T46Junghwan Lee$23,359
T46Daniel Hillier$23,359
T46Lee Hodges$23,359
T46Ben Kohles$23,359
T46Mackenzie Hughes$23,359
T46Ugo Coussaud$23,359
T57Sam Stevens$20,520
T57Charley Hoffman$20,520
T57Nick Taylor$20,520
T57Ryan Fox$20,520
61Daniel Brown$20,070
T62Marcel Siem$19,710
T62Justin Thomas$19,710
T62Stewart Cink$19,710
T65Séamus Power$19,260
T65Ashun Wu$19,260
T67Gary Woodland$18,810
T67Justin Lower$18,810
T67Jens Dantorp$18,810
T70Max Homa$18,270
T70Andrew Novak$18,270
T70Julien Guerrier$18,270
73Min Woo Lee$17,910
74Taylor Montgomery$17,190