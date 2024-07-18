 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Day One
Tiger Woods ‘didn’t do a whole lot’ well in shooting 79 at The Open
Nigeria v Mali - FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament
Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball
New England Patriots v New York Giants
2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, schedule, location, preview

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Weather throws players for a loop on Day 1

  
Published July 18, 2024 03:58 PM
Lowry 'played my own game' in Round 1 of The Open
July 18, 2024 03:21 PM
Shane Lowry recaps his opening-round 66 at The Open Championship and how he "played my own game" en route to his impressive score.

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Troon, Scotland, for the 152nd Open Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Royal Troon on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

DAY 1
Shane Lowry put himself in position for a second claret jug while Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy played their ways out of contention quickly.