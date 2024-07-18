Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Weather throws players for a loop on Day 1
Published July 18, 2024 03:58 PM
Lowry 'played my own game' in Round 1 of The Open
Shane Lowry recaps his opening-round 66 at The Open Championship and how he "played my own game" en route to his impressive score.
GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Troon, Scotland, for the 152nd Open Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Royal Troon on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
DAY 1
Shane Lowry put himself in position for a second claret jug while Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy played their ways out of contention quickly.