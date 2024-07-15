 Skip navigation
Harry Hall chips in to win first PGA Tour event in playoff at ISCO Championship

  
Published July 14, 2024 09:32 PM
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4
July 14, 2024 08:17 PM
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, ending in a dramatic five-man playoff.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Harry Hall chipped in for birdie from 45 feet on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour title.

The 26-year-old Englishman closed with a 3-under 69 to get into the playoff with Matt NeSmith, Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair and Rico Hoey. They finished at 22-under 266 on Keene Trace’s Champions Course in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Hall scrambled for par on the par-4 18th on the first extra hole, driving well left into long grass, hitting into the front greenside bunker and blasting out to a foot. He stayed alive when NeSmith’s 8-foot birdie try slid by to the right.

On the next trip down 18 in the playoff, Hall, NeSmith and Coody all missed birdie putts, with NeSmith the closest at 12 feet.

Hall ended it on the 209-yard, par-3 ninth. Hitting first after all three went long into the rough, the 6-foot-4 former UNLV player got his chip from the right side to fall before NeSmith and Coody missed their attempts from behind the hole.

NeSmith and Blair each shot 64, playing in back-to-back groups about two hours in front of the final pairing.

Coody, the leader after each of the first three rounds, closed with a 70. He made a 12-foot birdie putt on 18 to get into the playoff.

Hoey took a one-stroke into the final hole regulation, but made a bogey after hitting his wedge approach bounced over the green and into rocks along the bank of a pond. He shot 69.

Neal Shipley closed with a 70 to tie for for sixth at 20 under in his third PGA Tour start as a professional. He was the low amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open.

S.Y. Noh (65), Ben Taylor (65) and Sam Bairstow (70) also were 20 under.

Luke Clanton tied for 37th at 13 under after a 71. A week ago, the Florida State sophomore tied for second in the John Deere Classic to become the first amateur since 1958 to finish in the top 10 in consecutive PGA Tour-sanctioned starts.