‘He’s got a long way to go,’ Xander Schauffele says of Jay Monahan earning players’ trust

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – There could be a few awkward moments at the trophy presentation Sunday if Xander Schauffele were to win The Players Championship.

Schauffele has been pointed in his criticism of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in the wake of the Tour’s clandestine agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund that left players blindsided and angry.

Nine months later, Schauffele’s feelings haven’t softened, even here at the Tour’s flagship event.

Following Monahan’s press conference at TPC Sawgrass where he emphasized that he’s the “right person” to lead the Tour forward at this critical juncture, Schauffele said that he hasn’t fully regained his trust in Tour leadership.

“Trust is something that’s pretty tender,” Schauffele said, “so words are words, and I would say in my book he’s got a long way to go. He could be the guy, but in my book, he’s got a long way to go to gain the trust of the membership. I’m sure he’s got the support of the [policy] board, since they were with him making some of those decisions, but for me personally, he’s got quite a ways to go.”

As for a quick fix, Schauffele didn’t have any answers on how to repair that confidence. He said he hasn’t put much thought into it; one of his mantras this year has been to put his “head in the sand.”

“What would make me feel really good is to raise this trophy on Sunday,” Schauffele said. “I haven’t really thought too much about how to alleviate the pains of an entire membership.”

In the wake of the June 6 bombshell, players have been given a larger say on the Tour policy board, ensuring that no decision of that magnitude can go through again without prior approval. But the embattled commissioner’s strength has also increased, with Monahan being named CEO of the new PGA Tour Enterprises. A board chairman of the Tour’s non-profit entity will be named at a later date.

Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser The PGA Tour commissioner offered few specifics in his press conference on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass.

Asked if he had the full backing of the players, Monahan said Tuesday, “Clearly, given the responsibility I’ve been given by both boards, I have the support of our board, and I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart, and I’m determined to do exactly that.”

One of Schauffele’s closest friends on Tour is Patrick Cantlay, an influential member of the Tour policy board. Schauffele said that he has “trust in some of the people that are leading us,” as he hopes for a positive outcome from the Tour’s relationship with the Strategic Sports Group, which will infuse up to $3 billion in PGA Tour Enterprises, as well as the ongoing negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund that could unify the fractured sport.

“I think it’s really important that we’re all rowing in the same direction,” Cantlay said. “I think with this PGA Tour Enterprises board, I think it’s really exciting that we do have a chance to kind of start with something new and all move together in the right direction.”

When asked if that means, specifically, that Cantlay believes that Monahan is the best person to lead this new venture, he said, “I think it’s very important that we’re all rowing in the same direction, and right now, he’s definitely our leader, and so it’s important that we’re all rowing in the right direction to do what’s best for the membership and the Tour.”