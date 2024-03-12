 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett shows why winning means just as much to the little guys
nbc_smx_jettlawrence_240309.jpg
5 things to watch for in Indianapolis Supercross: Which momentum will prevail?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_golf_monahanliv_240312.jpg
Monahan remarks on SSG and PIF deal at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanreax_240312.jpg
Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure
nbc_pl_plrawlivvmc_v3_240312.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool, Man City keep title hopes alive

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett shows why winning means just as much to the little guys
nbc_smx_jettlawrence_240309.jpg
5 things to watch for in Indianapolis Supercross: Which momentum will prevail?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_golf_monahanliv_240312.jpg
Monahan remarks on SSG and PIF deal at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanreax_240312.jpg
Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure
nbc_pl_plrawlivvmc_v3_240312.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool, Man City keep title hopes alive

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jay Monahan admits to past ‘debate,’ but says no question he’s still right man for job

  
Published March 12, 2024 01:11 PM

Jay Monahan says he’s moved on from the rocky rollout of last summer’s framework deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“I could have handled that better, and I’ve taken full responsibility and accountability for that,” Monahan said. “That’s on me, but … we’ve made so much progress since that point in time, and I have learned from it. I’ve been humbled by it.”

But did it nearly cost him his job?

Monahan was asked Tuesday during his pre-Players press conference if any board members, including player directors, had called for resignation in the past year. He didn’t say yes or no, but he did indicate this:

“There’s been a lot of good-spirited debate amongst our board. I don’t think that would be a surprise to anybody, you know, given the events of last summer. But we are a unified front.”

Monahan also stressed that, personally, he still is the right man for the commissioner’s job – and his new role as CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises – moving forward. He wasn’t willing to guess if he had the support of all his membership.

“That’s a question that you’ll have to ask for players,” Monahan said. “I can’t generalize as it relates to players, but clearly given the responsibility I’ve been given by both boards, I have the support of our board, and I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart, and I’m determined to do exactly that.”