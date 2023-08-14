How to watch: Live streams for BMW Championship, U.S. Amateur, ISPS Handa

Here’s how you can access live streams to Golf Channel’s coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Wednesday

5-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 (USGA)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 (USGA)

Thursday

8AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 1 (DPWT/LPGA Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 16 (USGA)

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 16 (USGA)

Friday

8AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 2 (DPWT/LPGA Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

5-7PM (Peacock): Shaw Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals (USGA)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals (USGA)

Saturday

8:30AM-12:30PM (GC/Peacock): ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 3 (DPWT/LPGA Tour)

12:30-1:30PM (Peacock): ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 3 (DPWT/LPGA Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): BMW Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-4PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, semifinals (USGA)

4-6PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, semifinals (USGA)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Shaw Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

6-11:30AM (GC/Peacock): ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round (DPWT/LPGA Tour)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (CBS): BMW Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

3-4PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, finals (USGA)

4-6PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, finals (USGA)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Shaw Charity Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)