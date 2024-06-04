Ingrid Lindblad honored with Juli Inkster Award, $50,000 from Workday
Published June 4, 2024 07:23 PM
Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad receives the Annika Trophy, named after fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, for the national female collegiate player of the year before she and Sorenstam comment on the meaning of the award.
Juli Inkster is so bullish about players getting their college degree — she got hers from San Jose State before embarking on a Hall of Fame career — that she started the Inkster Award to recognize the highest-ranked college golfer in her final year of eligibility.
The winner this year was Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, an obvious choice with a twist.
“Our first five-time All-American,” Inkster said with a laugh. Lindblad wound up getting five years of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award began in 2020. The winner gets $50,000 from presenting sponsor Workday and a spot in the LPGA’s Portland Classic the first week in August. Lindblad could not be at the presentation because she makes her pro debut this week on the Epson Tour.