Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay makes sure J.J. Spaun’s caddie gets his trophy, too

  
Published June 18, 2025 09:43 AM
Jim “Bones” Mackay often has said he would always be a caddie, even now that he has left his longtime role to be a course reporter for NBC Sports. That much was evident in the final, chaotic hour of the U.S. Open.

Mackay was with the final group of Sam Burns and Adam Scott. By the time they reached the final hole Sunday, the championship had been decided. J.J. Spaun made a 64-foot birdie putt to finish at 279. The last two players on the course were five shots or more behind.

That’s when Mackay identified a potential problem and solved it. When it was over, he removed the flag on the 18th hole, which traditionally is the “trophy” for the winner’s caddie. That was Mark Carens, who had to leave the 18th with another group coming through.

“We were 200 yards away when J.J. made his putt,” Mackay said Tuesday. “That scene ... I realized J.J. won the tournament and I was super happy for both of those guys. But it just occurred to me, Mark might not have access to the flag.”

Carens joined Spaun in the scoring area. Sam Burns and Adam Scott closed out their rough back nine with bogeys. Mackay waited for them to finish and grabbed the pin.

“There were so many people inside the ropes, I just wanted to make sure Mark got it, or to have the option,” Mackay said. “As I got to scoring, he was coming out with J.J. I handed it to him, said, ‘Congrats,’ and left him alone.”

Only a caddie would think to do that. Mackay is a caddie.