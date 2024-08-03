JoAnne Carner, 85, shatters age with 80 in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

PITTSBURGH — JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel.

A day after matching her age with an 85, Carner had consecutive birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 third on her second nine in the rain-delayed round.

The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.

Carner has eight U.S. Golf Association titles, the most by a female player, winning the U.S. Women’s Open in 1971 and 1976, six U.S. Women’s Amateur titles and one U.S. Girls’ Junior championship.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan had a three-stroke lead when the round was suspended because of darkness. She shot her second straight 67 to get to 8 under and break the tournament 36-hole scoring record by two strokes.

Lisa Grimes was 5 under with six holes left, Stefania Croce was 4 under with two to play, and Mikino Kubo 3 under with seven left.

Annika Sorenstam (69), Juli Inkster (68) and Leta Lindley (71) were in at 2 under. Sorenstam won the 2021 event.

Christa Johnson also was 2 under with five holes remaining.

Carner will miss the weekend cut.