John Deere Classic prize money: What Davis Thompson and field earned
Published July 7, 2024 06:14 PM
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.
Davis Thompson earned his first PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic. He also earned $1.44 million. Add that to the $616,400 he won last week for a T-2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and that’s more than $2 million in two weeks.
Here’s what those who made the cut earned at TPC Deere Run.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Davis Thompson
|$1,440,000
|T2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$712,000
|T2
|Luke Clanton (a)
|—
|T2
|C.T. Pan
|$712,000
|T5
|Ben Griffin
|$360,000
|T5
|Carson Young
|$360,000
|T7
|Andrew Novak
|$252,500
|T7
|Denny McCarthy
|$252,500
|T7
|Hayden Springer
|$252,500
|T7
|Eric Cole
|$252,500
|T7
|Aaron Rai
|$252,500
|T12
|Brendon Todd
|$171,600
|T12
|Sungjae Im
|$171,600
|T12
|Chan Kim
|$171,600
|T12
|Harry Hall
|$171,600
|T12
|Sami Valimaki
|$171,600
|17
|Seamus Power
|$138,000
|T18
|Ben Silverman
|$126,000
|T18
|Keith Mitchell
|$126,000
|T20
|Mac Meissner
|$106,000
|T20
|Kevin Yu
|$106,000
|T20
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$106,000
|T23
|Jason Day
|$83,600
|T23
|Lucas Glover
|$83,600
|T23
|J.J. Spaun
|$83,600
|T26
|Zach Johnson
|$64,200
|T26
|Max Greyserman
|$64,200
|T26
|Jordan Spieth
|$64,200
|T26
|Rico Hoey
|$64,200
|T30
|Pierceson Coody
|$56,000
|T30
|J.T. Poston
|$56,000
|T32
|Mark Hubbard
|$51,200
|T32
|Chesson Hadley
|$51,200
|T34
|Brice Garnett
|$39,200
|T34
|Doug Ghim
|$39,200
|T34
|Sam Ryder
|$39,200
|T34
|Hayden Buckley
|$39,200
|T34
|S.H. Kim
|$39,200
|T34
|Patrick Rodgers
|$39,200
|T34
|Sam Stevens
|$39,200
|T34
|Robby Shelton
|$39,200
|T34
|Adam Svensson
|$39,200
|T34
|Joshua Creel
|$39,200
|T44
|Chandler Phillips
|$29,200
|T44
|Trace Crowe
|$29,200
|T46
|Kevin Dougherty
|$23,280
|T46
|Joel Dahmen
|$23,280
|T46
|Zac Blair
|$23,280
|T46
|Kevin Streelman
|$23,280
|T46
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$23,280
|T46
|Ben Taylor
|$23,280
|T52
|Ben Kohles
|$18,925
|T52
|Dylan Frittelli
|$18,925
|T52
|Nico Echavarria
|$18,925
|T52
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|$18,925
|T52
|Bill Haas
|$18,925
|T52
|Stewart Cink
|$18,925
|T52
|Jake Knapp
|$18,925
|T52
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$18,925
|T52
|James Hahn
|$18,925
|T61
|Kevin Chappell
|$17,195
|T61
|Thorbjorn Oleson
|$17,195
|T61
|Kyle Westmoreland
|$17,195
|T61
|Henrik Norlander
|$17,195
|T61
|Sepp Straka
|$17,195
|T61
|Roger Sloan
|$17,195
|T61
|Bud Cauley
|$17,195
|T61
|David Lipsky
|$17,195
|T61
|Austin Smotherman
|$17,195
|T61
|Scott Gutschewski
|$17,195
|T61
|Beau Hossler
|$17,195
|72
|Wilson Furr
|$16,240
|T73
|Justin Suh
|$16,000
|T73
|Justin Lower
|$16,000
|T75
|Ryan Palmer
|$15,680
|T75
|Matt NeSmith
|$15,680
|77
|Lee Hodges
|$15,440