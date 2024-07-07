John Deere Classic prize money: What Davis Thompson and field earned

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out after getting caught in Chase Briscoe crash
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Davis Thompson sets scoring record, wins first PGA Tour event at John Deere Classic
Pato%20O_Ward%20-%20Honda%20Indy%20200%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m111579.jpg
IndyCar’s Pato O’Ward gets a victory he can actually celebrate in first race with the Hybrid Engine

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out after getting caught in Chase Briscoe crash
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Davis Thompson sets scoring record, wins first PGA Tour event at John Deere Classic
Pato%20O_Ward%20-%20Honda%20Indy%20200%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m111579.jpg
IndyCar’s Pato O’Ward gets a victory he can actually celebrate in first race with the Hybrid Engine

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Deere Classic prize money: What Davis Thompson and field earned

  
Published July 7, 2024 06:14 PM
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
July 7, 2024 06:13 PM
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.

Davis Thompson earned his first PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic. He also earned $1.44 million. Add that to the $616,400 he won last week for a T-2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and that’s more than $2 million in two weeks.

Here’s what those who made the cut earned at TPC Deere Run.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Davis Thompson$1,440,000
T2Michael Thorbjornsen$712,000
T2Luke Clanton (a)
T2C.T. Pan$712,000
T5Ben Griffin$360,000
T5Carson Young$360,000
T7Andrew Novak$252,500
T7Denny McCarthy$252,500
T7Hayden Springer$252,500
T7Eric Cole$252,500
T7Aaron Rai$252,500
T12Brendon Todd$171,600
T12Sungjae Im$171,600
T12Chan Kim$171,600
T12Harry Hall$171,600
T12Sami Valimaki$171,600
17Seamus Power$138,000
T18Ben Silverman$126,000
T18Keith Mitchell$126,000
T20Mac Meissner$106,000
T20Kevin Yu$106,000
T20Jhonattan Vegas$106,000
T23Jason Day$83,600
T23Lucas Glover$83,600
T23J.J. Spaun$83,600
T26Zach Johnson$64,200
T26Max Greyserman$64,200
T26Jordan Spieth$64,200
T26Rico Hoey$64,200
T30Pierceson Coody$56,000
T30J.T. Poston$56,000
T32Mark Hubbard$51,200
T32Chesson Hadley$51,200
T34Brice Garnett$39,200
T34Doug Ghim$39,200
T34Sam Ryder$39,200
T34Hayden Buckley$39,200
T34S.H. Kim$39,200
T34Patrick Rodgers$39,200
T34Sam Stevens$39,200
T34Robby Shelton$39,200
T34Adam Svensson$39,200
T34Joshua Creel$39,200
T44Chandler Phillips$29,200
T44Trace Crowe$29,200
T46Kevin Dougherty$23,280
T46Joel Dahmen$23,280
T46Zac Blair$23,280
T46Kevin Streelman$23,280
T46Adrien Dumont de Chassart$23,280
T46Ben Taylor$23,280
T52Ben Kohles$18,925
T52Dylan Frittelli$18,925
T52Nico Echavarria$18,925
T52Blaine Hale, Jr.$18,925
T52Bill Haas$18,925
T52Stewart Cink$18,925
T52Jake Knapp$18,925
T52Ryo Hisatsune$18,925
T52James Hahn$18,925
T61Kevin Chappell$17,195
T61Thorbjorn Oleson$17,195
T61Kyle Westmoreland$17,195
T61Henrik Norlander$17,195
T61Sepp Straka$17,195
T61Roger Sloan$17,195
T61Bud Cauley$17,195
T61David Lipsky$17,195
T61Austin Smotherman$17,195
T61Scott Gutschewski$17,195
T61Beau Hossler$17,195
72Wilson Furr$16,240
T73Justin Suh$16,000
T73Justin Lower$16,000
T75Ryan Palmer$15,680
T75Matt NeSmith$15,680
77Lee Hodges$15,440