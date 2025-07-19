 Skip navigation
John Parry makes first hole-in-one at this year’s Open Championship

  
Published July 19, 2025 09:58 AM
John Parry's solid moving day at The Open got a whole lot better: He sinks his 192-yard tee shot on the 13th for the first ace of The 153rd Open Championship.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The Open at Royal Portrush has had its first hole-in-one.

Englishman John Parry’s tee shot at the 192-yard No. 13 landed at the front of the green, took a couple of bounces and hopped straight into the cup.

There were big celebrations on the tee, with Parry congratulated by playing partner Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion.

The hole-in-one took Parry to 3 under for the tournament. He finished with one more birdie (No. 15) to shoot 67 to post 4 under.

The 38-year-old Parry is making his second appearance at The Open, after St. Andrews in 2022.