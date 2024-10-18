 Skip navigation
Jorge Campillo takes four-shot lead at Andalucia Masters with Jon Rahm chasing

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:41 PM

SAN ROQUE, Spain — Jorge Campillo stayed bogey-free with a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Andalucia Masters on Friday.

Englishman Dan Brown is the Spaniard’s nearest chaser. Overnight leader Julien Guerrier, Scott Jamieson and Jordan Smith are five shots back in a tie for third.

Campillo has gone 36 holes without a bogey at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain. He followed up his opening 64 with an eagle at the par-4 11th and five birdies in the second round.

Jon Rahm (66), playing in his third DP World Tour event in the past four weeks, was tied for sixth at seven shots back.

Rahm, No. 14 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the field this week, which marks the final tournament of the year on European soil for the European tour.

The last tournaments are in South Korea, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.