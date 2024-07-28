 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

F1 Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf: UK - Day 3
‘Hasn’t been the easiest': Jon Rahm posts emotional first LIV individual victory in U.K.
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA clarifies scheduling rules ahead of D-I men’s golf season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

F1 Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf: UK - Day 3
‘Hasn’t been the easiest': Jon Rahm posts emotional first LIV individual victory in U.K.
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA clarifies scheduling rules ahead of D-I men’s golf season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Leading 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hits drive into one of most random places ever

  
Published July 28, 2024 04:38 PM

“What are the chances?”

Our thoughts exactly, Trevor Immelman.

Jhonattan Vegas was leading the 3M Open on Sunday afternoon when his tee shot at TPC Twin Cities’ par-5 12th hole landed in a spot that surely no ball has before: on a police officer.

Yes, on a police officer.

(Let’s take a second and get all the Scottie Scheffler jokes out your system.)

Vegas yanked his tee ball left of the gallery ropes and right into the area between the officer’s left arm and chest. Instead of dropping the Vegas’ ball, the officer stood there cradling it until Vegas showed up and took his drop with the help of a rules official.

“I’ve seen some tough lies before…,” added Immelman, this week’s CBS analyst.

We have, too: cupholders, backpacks, pants pockets, Frankenstein’s fat foot. But this is a first.

From there, Vegas fired his second shot through some trees and into a greenside bunker. But he couldn’t get up and down for his birdie, making par and watching both Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy birdie the hole to pull within a shot.