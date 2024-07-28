Leading 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hits drive into one of most random places ever

“What are the chances?”

Our thoughts exactly, Trevor Immelman.

Jhonattan Vegas was leading the 3M Open on Sunday afternoon when his tee shot at TPC Twin Cities’ par-5 12th hole landed in a spot that surely no ball has before: on a police officer.

Yes, on a police officer.

(Let’s take a second and get all the Scottie Scheffler jokes out your system.)

Vegas yanked his tee ball left of the gallery ropes and right into the area between the officer’s left arm and chest. Instead of dropping the Vegas’ ball, the officer stood there cradling it until Vegas showed up and took his drop with the help of a rules official.

“I’ve seen some tough lies before…,” added Immelman, this week’s CBS analyst.

We have, too: cupholders, backpacks, pants pockets, Frankenstein’s fat foot. But this is a first.

Jhonattan Vegas' tee shot landed in the arms of a police officer. pic.twitter.com/OhSSlJlIyB — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 28, 2024

From there, Vegas fired his second shot through some trees and into a greenside bunker. But he couldn’t get up and down for his birdie, making par and watching both Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy birdie the hole to pull within a shot.