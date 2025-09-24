List of golf balls that players are using in 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage
Here is a look at the brand and model of golf balls that each of the 24 Ryder Cup players will use at Bethpage Black:
U.S.
Sam Burns – Callaway Chrome Tour X
Patrick Cantlay – Titleist Pro V1x
Bryson DeChambeau – Titleist Pro V1x Double Left Dot
Harris English – Titleist Pro V1
Ben Griffin – Maxfli Tour X
Russell Henley – Titleist Pro V1x
Collin Morikawa – TaylorMade TP5
Xander Schauffele – Callaway Chrome Tour
J.J. Spaun – Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Scottie Scheffler – Titleist Pro V1
Justin Thomas – Titleist Pro V1x
Cameron Young – Titleist Pro V1x Double Left Dot
Europe
Ludvig Åberg – Titleist Pro V1x
Matt Fitzpatrick – Titleist Pro V1x
Tommy Fleetwood – TaylorMade TP5x Pix
Tyrrell Hatton – Titleist Pro V1x
Rasmus Hojgaard – Callaway Chrome Tour X
Viktor Hovland – Titleist Pro V1
Shane Lowry – Srixon Z-Star XV
Robert MacIntyre – Titleist Pro V1
Rory McIlroy – TaylorMade TP5
Jon Rahm – Callaway Chrome Tour X
Justin Rose – Titleist Pro V1x
Sepp Straka – Srixon Z-Star XV