List of golf balls that players are using in 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Here is a look at the brand and model of golf balls that each of the 24 Ryder Cup players will use at Bethpage Black:

U.S.

Sam Burns – Callaway Chrome Tour X

Patrick Cantlay – Titleist Pro V1x

Bryson DeChambeau – Titleist Pro V1x Double Left Dot

Harris English – Titleist Pro V1

Ben Griffin – Maxfli Tour X

Russell Henley – Titleist Pro V1x

Collin Morikawa – TaylorMade TP5

Xander Schauffele – Callaway Chrome Tour

J.J. Spaun – Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Scottie Scheffler – Titleist Pro V1

Justin Thomas – Titleist Pro V1x

Cameron Young – Titleist Pro V1x Double Left Dot

Europe

Ludvig Åberg – Titleist Pro V1x

Matt Fitzpatrick – Titleist Pro V1x

Tommy Fleetwood – TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Tyrrell Hatton – Titleist Pro V1x

Rasmus Hojgaard – Callaway Chrome Tour X

Viktor Hovland – Titleist Pro V1

Shane Lowry – Srixon Z-Star XV

Robert MacIntyre – Titleist Pro V1

Rory McIlroy – TaylorMade TP5

Jon Rahm – Callaway Chrome Tour X

Justin Rose – Titleist Pro V1x

Sepp Straka – Srixon Z-Star XV