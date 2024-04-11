 Skip navigation
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, Cup weekend schedule at Texas
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, Cup weekend schedule at Texas
Masters Tournament - Previews
2024 Masters Round 1 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Saves and Steals: On the hot seat
Saves and Steals: On the hot seat

Top Clips

Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Holliday's AL ROY odds need 'time to breathe'
Holliday's AL ROY odds need 'time to breathe'
nbc_roto_btebucks_240410.jpg
How Giannis injury impacts Bucks betting market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Start to Round 1 at the Masters delayed because of inclement weather

  
Published April 11, 2024 06:13 AM

One of the most anticipated days in golf will have a late start.

Round 1 of the 88th Masters Tournament has been delayed because of inclement weather, Augusta National announced early Thursday morning.

Officials said the season’s first major would “not begin before 9 a.m.” EDT.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp were originally scheduled to be the first group out, at 8 a.m., following the traditional tee shots of Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Thunderstorms were forecast throughout Thursday morning in Augusta, Georgia, with the rain clearing in the afternoon and for the remainder of the week. High winds, however, are expected to impact play once it begins.