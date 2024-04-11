Start to Round 1 at the Masters delayed because of inclement weather

One of the most anticipated days in golf will have a late start.

Round 1 of the 88th Masters Tournament has been delayed because of inclement weather, Augusta National announced early Thursday morning.

Officials said the season’s first major would “not begin before 9 a.m.” EDT.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp were originally scheduled to be the first group out, at 8 a.m., following the traditional tee shots of Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Thunderstorms were forecast throughout Thursday morning in Augusta, Georgia, with the rain clearing in the afternoon and for the remainder of the week. High winds, however, are expected to impact play once it begins.