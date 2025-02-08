‘My time will come': Despite narrow WMPO missed cut, Luke Clanton’s quest for PGA Tour card not over

Luke Clanton was so close.

Needing to make the WM Phoenix Open cut to earn his PGA Tour card through PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program, the Florida State junior orchestrated a spirited run Friday at TPC Scottsdale. Five shots below the projected cut line with eight holes to play, Clanton birdied four of his next seven holes to give himself a chance at the par-4 finishing hole.

Birdie or better, and Clanton would earn his 20th Accelerated point and be able to take up his PGA Tour membership this summer after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

Par or worse, and Clanton’s card chase would be put on hold for at least a few weeks.

Clanton pounded a 345-yard drive to give himself the perfect angle into a front-left flag, just 104 yards away. With adrenaline pumping, Clanton then sent his wedge shot about 20 feet long, and he deliberated over arguably the most consequential putt of his life for about a minute and a half before striking his ball with his putter face.

But he played it too far left, Clanton’s ball not breaking right enough and missing left of the cup.

Immediately, both of Clanton’s hands covered his face – and Clanton, whose 4-under 67 left him at 1 under, a shot from realizing a dream, remained in disbelief as his playing competitors, Nick Dunlap and Justin Thomas, polished off their rounds. When Thomas approached Clanton afterward on the 18th green, he told the 21-year-old Clanton, “You’re going to win a bunch out here, don’t worry. Keep your head up.”

It was hard, as Clanton buried his head into the shoulder of Florida State head coach Trey Jones on the way to scoring, but Clanton believes Thomas’ words.

“It’s just not my time,” Clanton said. “My time will come.”

Delayed not denied.



Amateur Luke Clanton needed a birdie to potentially make the cut and earn a final@PGATOURU Accelerated point, the @FSUGolf junior came up just short on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/K1xu0gSVVm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2025

It likely is a matter of when, not if. Clanton pushed to 19 points earlier this week when he spent his 26th week atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and he still has a couple different pathways to the PGA Tour before his Accelerated clock runs out at the end of this semester. For one, Clanton could get that elusive point by making a PGA Tour cut, and he’s already in the Valspar Championship and has three other sponsor exemptions at his disposal. One other event that would make sense is the Cognizant Classic later this month.

The only issue with this route is both the Cognizant and Valspar conflict with Florida State’s schedule. Clanton already missed the Seminoles’ fall opener and a spring-opening match against Illinois to play with the pros, and the Feb. 27-March 2 Cognizant overlaps with the prestigious Cabo Collegiate while the March 20-23 Valspar concludes the day before the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Florida.

If Clanton doesn’t want to miss any more college action, he could fall back on what would be a highly probable Hogan Award victory. Clanton is a heavy favorite to capture the honor, which recognizes the top college player considering all levels of play since last year’s NCAA Championship. Winning the Hogan comes with three Accelerated points.

Clanton almost didn’t need either route. After a bogey on No. 10, he hooped a 28-footer for birdie at the par-4 11th and then chipped to 2 feet to set up another birdie, at the par-5 13th. Many will revisit the par-5 15th, where Clanton’s eagle roll from 30 feet, 6 inches, traveled 30 feet, 5 1/2 inches, the ball hanging on the lip but not dropping.

“It didn’t go in, so it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day,” Clanton said of the eagle putt. “I can’t control the golf ball, and the only thing I can do is put it on the best line I can at the best speed. It just happened.”

Clanton saved par from 7 feet at the raucous par-3 16th and hit another good chip, this time to give himself a tap-in birdie at the drivable par-4 17th.

On the final green, Clanton said he couldn’t help but think about what making that birdie putt would mean.

“I wouldn’t be nervous over that putt if I didn’t [have the cut line on my mind],” Clanton said. “We thought about the cut from 14 on basically. But it’s not going to change the way I roll it. It’s not going to change the way I read it. It was a great day today. I had a blast. I put up a great fight. I had to make five birdies in my last eight holes and put four up and had a great chance on 18.

“It’s tough. It’s hard to take. But again, I’m going to walk in my faith and keep understanding that it’s not my time.”

Clanton’s upcoming schedule still isn’t certain, though Clanton at least seems to be committed to playing Florida State’s next tournament, the Watersound Invitational, which starts Feb. 17.

“I’m going to head back to Florida State,” Clanton said. “I’m going to have some fun with the guys, go play some college events. Hopefully maybe we get a start or two coming up, but again, I’m not stressed out, man. My time will come.”