NCAA D-I men’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024

Conference championship season is upon us in NCAA Division I men’s golf.

Thirty conferences will offer up automatic bids to their champions, beginning with the SWAC, which wrapped up play on April 17, and ending on April 30 with the Big West and Summit League.

The 81-team regional field will be split among six regional sites with 51 at-large selections being handed out, too.

Below, we’ll track the winners of each conference tournament that hands out an AQ bid, as they finish:

SWAC

April 15-17, The Refuge GC, Flowood, Mississippi

Full results

Team champion: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Individual champion: Jose Berenguel, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Potential at-large teams: None

Big South

April 18-21, Fripp Island (South Carolina) Resort

Full results

Team champion: Winthrop

Individual champion: Fred Roberts IV, High Point

Potential at-large teams: None

American

April 19-21, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida

Full results

Team champion: South Florida

Individual champion: Jake Peacock, South Florida

Potential at-large teams: SMU

Ivy League

April 19-21, Watchung Valley GC, Watchung, New Jersey

Full results

Team champion: Yale

Individual champion: Ben Carpenter, Yale

Potential at-large teams: None

MAAC

April 19-21, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Full results

Team champion: Siena

Individual champion: Ben Ortwein, Rider

Potential at-large teams: None

ACC

April 19-21, Charlotte (North Carolina) CC

Full results

Team champion: North Carolina

Individual champions: Michael Brennan, Wake Forest, and Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State

Potential at-large teams: Florida State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Louisville, Clemson

Need to know: North Carolina downed Florida State in the final, 3-1-1, after taking the stroke-play portion by six shots over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. It’s the Tar Heels’ first ACC team crown since 2006. Brennan and Kjettrup played five playoff holes before both were declared co-champions. It’s Brennan’s second straight ACC individual title. Clemson finished 10th as a team and dropped to No. 60 in the national rankings, putting them very close to the bubble; the Tigers, though, are at least eligible for regionals after finishing the regular season right at .500, at 76-76-1.

Horizon League

April 20-22, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

Full results

Team champion: Wright State

Individual champion: Andrew Flynn, Wright State

Potential at-large teams: None

Upcoming championships

April 21-23: ASUN, Highland Oaks, Dothan, Alabama

April 21-23: Coastal, Dataw Island, St. Helena Island, South Carolina

April 21-23: Missouri Valley, The Club at Port Cima, Sunrise Beach, Missouri

April 21-23: SoCon, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia

April 21-24: Ohio Valley, RTJ at The Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

April 22-24: Big 12, Whispering Pines GC, Trinity, Texas

April 22-24: Southland, Comanche Trace GC, Kerrville, Texas

April 22-25: C-USA, Texarkana (Texas) CC

April 22-25: Sun Belt, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi

April 23-25: Big Sky, The Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona

April 24-28: SEC, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia

April 26-28: Atlantic-10, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida

April 26-28: Big Ten, Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio

April 26-28: MAC, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana

April 26-28: Mountain West, Emerald Valley GC, Creswell, Oregon

April 26-28: Northeast, Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Georgia

April 26-28: Pac-12, Desert Forest GC, Scottsdale, Arizona

April 26-28: Patriot League, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

April 26-28: West Coast, Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington

April 26-28: WAC, GC at Chapparal Pines, Payson, Arizona

April 27-29: Big East, Riverton Pointe CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina

April 28-30: Big West, La Quinta (California) CC

April 28-30: Summit League, Covered Bridge GC, Sellersburg, Indiana