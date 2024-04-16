NCAA D-I women’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024

 Skip navigation
April 16, 2024

Conference championship season is upon us in NCAA Division I women’s golf.

Twenty-seven conferences will offer up automatic bids to their champions, beginning With the Coastal Athletic Association, which wrapped up play on April 14, and ending on April 23 with the MAC, Summit League and Pac-12.

The 72-team regional field will be split among six regional sites with 45 at-large selections being handed out, too.

Below, we’ll track the winners of each conference tournament that hands out an AQ bid, as they finish:

Coastal Athletic Association

April 12-14, The Reserve Club (St. James), Southport, North Carolina

Full results

Team champion: Delaware
Individual champion: Lilia Henkel, Delaware (won playoff)
Potential at-large teams: None

Need to know: Delaware’s victory marks its third CAA title and first since 2017. During that span, the Blue Hens had four runner-up showings at conference.

Upcoming championships

April 12-16: SEC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida

April 14-16: ASUN, Hampton Cove (Owens Cross Roads, Alabama)

April 14-16: Big West, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas

April 14-16: Missouri Valley, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois

April 14-16: Ohio Valley, Tunica (Mississippi) National

April 14-16: SoCon, Moss Creek GC (South), Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 14-17: Big South, Fripp Island Resort (Ocean Creek), St. Helena Island, South Carolina

April 15-17: American, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida

April 15-17: Big Sky, The Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona

April 15-17: C-USA, High Meadow Ranch, Magnolia, Texas

April 15-17: Southland, Bandit GC, New Braunfels, Texas

April 15-18: Sun Belt, The Lakewood Club, Point Clear, Alabama

April 16-18: Mountain West, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California

April 18-21: ACC, Porters Neck CC, Wilmington, North Carolina

April 18-20: Big 12, Houston Oaks CC, Hockley, Texas

April 19-21: Big Ten, Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Maryland

April 19-21: Ivy League, Stanwich Club, Greenwich, Connecticut

April 19-21: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

April 19-21: Northeast, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida

April 19-21: Patriot League, Bucknell GC, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

April 19-21: WAC, The Rim GC at Chaparral Pines, Payson, Arizona

April 20-22: Big East, Callawassie Island, Okatie, South Carolina

April 20-22: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

April 21-23: MAC, Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio

April 21-23: Pac-12, Palouse Ridge GC, Pullman, Washington

April 21-23: Summit League, Firekeeper GC, Mayetta, Kansas