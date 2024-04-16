NCAA D-I women’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024
Conference championship season is upon us in NCAA Division I women’s golf.
Twenty-seven conferences will offer up automatic bids to their champions, beginning With the Coastal Athletic Association, which wrapped up play on April 14, and ending on April 23 with the MAC, Summit League and Pac-12.
The 72-team regional field will be split among six regional sites with 45 at-large selections being handed out, too.
Below, we’ll track the winners of each conference tournament that hands out an AQ bid, as they finish:
Coastal Athletic Association
April 12-14, The Reserve Club (St. James), Southport, North Carolina
Team champion: Delaware
Individual champion: Lilia Henkel, Delaware (won playoff)
Potential at-large teams: None
Need to know: Delaware’s victory marks its third CAA title and first since 2017. During that span, the Blue Hens had four runner-up showings at conference.
Upcoming championships
April 12-16: SEC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida
April 14-16: ASUN, Hampton Cove (Owens Cross Roads, Alabama)
April 14-16: Big West, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas
April 14-16: Missouri Valley, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois
April 14-16: Ohio Valley, Tunica (Mississippi) National
April 14-16: SoCon, Moss Creek GC (South), Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 14-17: Big South, Fripp Island Resort (Ocean Creek), St. Helena Island, South Carolina
April 15-17: American, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida
April 15-17: Big Sky, The Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona
April 15-17: C-USA, High Meadow Ranch, Magnolia, Texas
April 15-17: Southland, Bandit GC, New Braunfels, Texas
April 15-18: Sun Belt, The Lakewood Club, Point Clear, Alabama
April 16-18: Mountain West, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California
April 18-21: ACC, Porters Neck CC, Wilmington, North Carolina
April 18-20: Big 12, Houston Oaks CC, Hockley, Texas
April 19-21: Big Ten, Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Maryland
April 19-21: Ivy League, Stanwich Club, Greenwich, Connecticut
April 19-21: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida
April 19-21: Northeast, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida
April 19-21: Patriot League, Bucknell GC, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
April 19-21: WAC, The Rim GC at Chaparral Pines, Payson, Arizona
April 20-22: Big East, Callawassie Island, Okatie, South Carolina
April 20-22: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
April 21-23: MAC, Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio
April 21-23: Pac-12, Palouse Ridge GC, Pullman, Washington
April 21-23: Summit League, Firekeeper GC, Mayetta, Kansas