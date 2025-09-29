‘Not acceptable': Exhausted Rory McIlroy sounds off on unruly Ryder Cup spectators

The European flag around his neck and a sixth Ryder Cup trophy in hand, Rory McIlroy could finally let it all out.

No other competitor in this 45th edition had endured what McIlroy had over the past three days at Bethpage Black, where he was subject to a constant barrage of heckling and personal attacks from the partisan New York crowd.

They showered him with f-bombs.

They insulted him, his family, his friends.

Someone even launched a drink at his wife, Erica, on Saturday evening, hitting the brim of her hat.

At times, the impulsive McIlroy gave it right back to those unruly spectators, and he went undefeated through four sessions, going 3-0-1. But on Sunday, McIlroy was worn down, eventually losing to Scottie Scheffler, 1 down.

“I felt like I was running on empty today,” McIlroy said. “I gave so much of myself the first two days, and I tried as hard as I could out there against Scottie. Scottie and I both didn’t have our best. It was a bit of a pillow fight if I’m honest.”

Throughout the Europeans’ press conference, McIlroy nursed a well-deserved drink – a beer, not the fizzy cocktail sold out on the golf course that came with a squeaky rubber duck, or for those jeering McIlroy, more ammunition. By the back nine of McIlroy’s four-ball match alongside Shane Lowry on Saturday afternoon, the security presence had grown exponentially to what McIlroy called “insane” levels.

“I wish they had of let the dogs off the leashes,” McIlroy quipped.

McIlroy noted that he never worried for his physical safety. Justin Thomas, who faced McIlroy in Saturday four-balls, agreed, saying, “There was definitely some nasty things said, but I don’t think anybody was necessarily fearing for their life or in any kind of situation where they were going to get hurt. Cam and I just wished that we gave them something to cheer for instead of people to cheer against. … I guess that’s the New York fans for you.”

But that still didn’t change McIlroy’s opinion that a line was crossed by a “small subset of people” in the galleries.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” McIlroy said. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But you know, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable, and for me … I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed that people – I didn’t hear a lot of shouts for Scottie today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me. It’s like, support your players. That’s the thing.

“Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played.”

As for his wife, McIlroy noted that she was fine.

“She’s a very, very strong woman,” McIlroy said. “You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her, and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

Here’s the full scene as Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica got hit with a beer (glanced off her hat) on Saturday afternoon.



Rory and Lowry had just won on 18 and he was coming back to 17 to cheer on the groups behind — and celebrate with Euro fans.



Looked like someone hit the drink out… pic.twitter.com/vdG4mAny1s — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 28, 2025

Previously unaware of the incident involving Erica, Justin Rose then spoke up.

“I actually had no idea that Erica had a beer thrown at her yesterday, so fair play to Erica,” Rose said. “She didn’t bring that to the team room. We didn’t make that a big deal. That’s news to me. That says a lot about the strength of Erica and everybody on this team.”

Added Lowry: “I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy, and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing, and the way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable, and kudos to her for that.”

Safe to say Rory McIlroy is done with Ryder Cups in the New York area? Well, not exactly.

When it came to he and the crowd, McIlroy had the last laugh with his answer: “If the result was the same, absolutely.”