‘One of those days': Luke Poulter holes out for eagle, ace in first three holes at Cypress Point

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Luke Poulter had a day to remember Thursday at Cypress Point.

Off early on the second-to-last day of prep for the 50th Walker Cup, the 20-year-old Englishman holed out twice in his first three holes, including a hole-in-one at the par-3 third, and later nearly recorded another ace, at the par-3 15th.

Poulter’s first hole-out came at the par-4 first, where Poulter spun back a 56-degree wedge from 110 yards. Poulter added an alternate-shot birdie at the second hole before stepping up to the third tee last among the Great Britain and Ireland fivesome.

“A smooth 9-iron,” Poulter said of the shot he holed from 155 yards.

It was Poulter’s first real ace, too.

“I do have a controversial ace,” he revealed.

That came during a practice round for the 2023 Georgetown Intercollegiate at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. As Poulter describes, he flared a tee ball right and lost track of it as it flew into an overhanging tree.

“We couldn’t find the ball, and then everyone is chipping around, someone walks up and my ball’s in the hole,” Poulter said. “No one saw it, so I’ve never claimed to have a hole-in-one. [Florida head coach] J.C. [Deacon] always says you can never count it.”

Now, Poulter can claim his first ace at one of the most iconic golf courses in the world. He nearly had a second, too, as he stuck a 52-degree wedge from 127 yards to a foot short of the hole at the cliffside 15th.

“I thought I slam-dunked it as I hit it,” Poulter said. “Just one of those days, I guess.”