 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
Royals place right-hander Seth Lugo on IL because of lower back strain
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese voices frustration with Chicago Sky’s losing season
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez headline U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
Royals place right-hander Seth Lugo on IL because of lower back strain
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese voices frustration with Chicago Sky’s losing season
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez headline U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘One of those days': Luke Poulter holes out for eagle, ace in first three holes at Cypress Point

  
Published September 4, 2025 07:05 PM

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Luke Poulter had a day to remember Thursday at Cypress Point.

Off early on the second-to-last day of prep for the 50th Walker Cup, the 20-year-old Englishman holed out twice in his first three holes, including a hole-in-one at the par-3 third, and later nearly recorded another ace, at the par-3 15th.

Poulter’s first hole-out came at the par-4 first, where Poulter spun back a 56-degree wedge from 110 yards. Poulter added an alternate-shot birdie at the second hole before stepping up to the third tee last among the Great Britain and Ireland fivesome.

“A smooth 9-iron,” Poulter said of the shot he holed from 155 yards.

It was Poulter’s first real ace, too.

“I do have a controversial ace,” he revealed.

That came during a practice round for the 2023 Georgetown Intercollegiate at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. As Poulter describes, he flared a tee ball right and lost track of it as it flew into an overhanging tree.

“We couldn’t find the ball, and then everyone is chipping around, someone walks up and my ball’s in the hole,” Poulter said. “No one saw it, so I’ve never claimed to have a hole-in-one. [Florida head coach] J.C. [Deacon] always says you can never count it.”

Now, Poulter can claim his first ace at one of the most iconic golf courses in the world. He nearly had a second, too, as he stuck a 52-degree wedge from 127 yards to a foot short of the hole at the cliffside 15th.

“I thought I slam-dunked it as I hit it,” Poulter said. “Just one of those days, I guess.”