How did Cypress Point Club come to secure this 50th Walker Cup?

The ball was put in motion nine years ago when the club’s president at the time, Peter K. Barker, invited Mike Davis, then the USGA’s executive director, to play in a club tournament. With Los Angeles Country Club and Seminole already on the docket as future hosts, the club was eyeing that next opening on American soil, almost a decade away – plenty of time to build a case. And so, on the first tee, Barker turned to Davis and said, “As we play today, think about how Cypress might fit into your plans for a future Walker Cup.” There would be just one predicate: No change to the course.

Perhaps it helped that Davis played well that day, but after finishing Cypress Point’s risk-reward stretch of Nos. 5-9, Davis was already convinced. He tapped Barker’s shoulder on the way to the 10th tee and said, “We’re in.”

The Walker Cup makes it return to the iconic Alister MacKenzie gem this week, more than three decades after the match was first contested there, in 1981. The game has changed significantly since then, and yet, Cypress Point has remained frozen in time.

When Alister MacKenzie and his partner, Robert Hunter, took the reins of the Cypress Point project after Seth Raynor died in January 1926, less than a year after trailblazing amateur Marion Hollins secured the breathtaking piece of land along 17-Mile Drive and the Monterey Peninsula coast, he promised to construct “the best golf links in existence.” The finished project, completed in April 2028, was what MacKenzie called an “intoxicating natural journey through sea, sand and forest.”

“I do not expect anyone will ever have the opportunity of constructing another course like Cypress Point,” said MacKenzie, who built Cypress between other famed northern California projects Meadow Club and Pasatiempo, “as I do not suppose anywhere in the world is there such a glorious combination of rocky coast, sand dunes, pine woods and cypress trees.”

To preserve Cypress Point’s timelessness, the USGA has taken a minimalist approach. No renovations have been done in preparation for this biennial event. In addition to limiting ticket sales and infrastructure that could detract from Cypress’ natural beauty, the USGA will play this Walker Cup at 6,620 yards, just 114 yards longer than the listed yardage in 1981 – short by today’s standards, though thanks to wind, cold air, and strategic routing and bunkering, decidedly less than the feels-like distance. Perhaps the only adjustment to the layout will be converting two par-5s, Nos. 5 and 10, into long par-4s – what was a Par 72 for the 28th edition will be a Par 70 this week – though in match play, this matters little.

“I don’t know if we set it up or if Cypress sets it up for us,” said Ben Kimball, the USGA’s setup man for the Walker Cup.

Kimball’s staff has dictated only the fairway lines, rough height (around 3 inches), speed of the greens, and hole and teeing locations. There are options for alternate tees on the world-famous par-3 16th, as well as several short par-4s, Nos. 8, 9, 17, and the polarizing 18th, which winds from the cliffs, through the cypresses and back up to the clubhouse.

Nearly 90% of matches in Walker Cup history have gone to at least the 16th hole, so most, if not all, of this weekend’s matches will reach what might be the most photographed hole in the world – per capita, of course – where Hollins legendarily convinced Raynor that the hole could be a par-3 by teeing up a ball and clearing the 200-plus-yard carry with ease. Kimball expects No. 16 to be played around its listed yardage of 233 yards for three of the four sessions, though depending on the wind, there’s a chance for the up tee, about 210 yards, to be employed.

Cypress Point is not about brute strength but more precision and creativity, Kimball says, while adding, “MacKenzie wanted to tempt you to do something dangerous.”

Nathan Smith, a three-time Walker Cupper who will captain his first of two consecutive U.S. teams this week, had high praise for Cypress Point, particularly the “off-the-charts” stretch of Nos. 15-17.

“It’s the greatest club in the world,” Smith said.

Just as MacKenzie intended.

“For years I have been contending that in our generation, no other golf course could possibly compete with the strategic problems, the thrills, excitement, variety and lasting interest of the Old Course,” MacKenzie said himself, “but the completion of Cypress Point has made me change my mind.”

2025 Walker Cup

Course info, scorecard

Cypress Point Club

Pebble Beach, California

Par 70, 6,620 yards

Designed by Alister MacKenzie, 1928

Front nine: Par 36, 3,409 yards



No. 1 – Par 4, 420 yards

No. 2 – Par 5, 579 yards

No. 3 – Par 3, 155 yards

No. 4 – Par 4, 415 yards

No. 5 – Par 4, 486 yards

No. 6 – Par 5, 529 yards

No. 7 – Par 3, 170 yards

No. 8 – Par 4, 366 yards

No. 9 – Par 4, 289 yards

Back nine: Par 34, 3,211 yards



No. 10 – Par 4, 475 yards

No. 11 – Par 4, 453 yards

No. 12 – Par 4, 403 yards

No. 13 – Par 4, 393 yards

No. 14 – Par 4, 391 yards

No. 15 – Par 3, 137 yards

No. 16 – Par 3, 233 yards

No. 17 – Par 4, 381 yards

No. 18 – Par 4, 345 yards

Schedule of play

Friday, Sept. 5 – Opening ceremony

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Foursomes (4); Singles (8)

Sunday, Sept. 7 – Foursomes (4); Singles (10); Closing ceremony

TV schedule

Saturday, Sept. 6: 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 6: 7-10 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Sunday, Sept. 7: 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 7: 7-10 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Teams

(Players are listed in order of World Amateur Golf Ranking on Aug. 27)

U.S.

1. Jackson Koivun, 21, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

2. Benjamin James, 21, Milford, Connecticut

3. Ethan Fang, 21, Plano, Texas

4. Preston Stout, 21, Richardson, Texas

5. Jase Summy, 21, Keller, Texas

6. Tommy Morrison, 21, Dallas

9. Michael La Sasso, 22, Raleigh, North Carolina

13. Jacob Modleski, 20, Noblesville, Indiana

42. Stewart Hagestad, 34, Newport Beach, California

148. Mason Howell, 18, Thomasville, Georgia

Captain: Nathan Smith

Great Britain and Ireland

10. Tyler Weaver, 20, England

17. Cameron Adam, 22, Scotland

27. Luke Poulter, 21, England

34. Dominic Clemons, 23, England

45. Connor Graham, 18, Scotland

51. Charlie Forster, 22, England

64. Niall Shiels Donegan, 20, Scotland

109. Eliot Baker, 22, England

149. Stuart Grehan, 32, Ireland

470. Gavin Tiernan, 19, Ireland

Captain: Dean Robertson

Walker Cup 101

What is the Walker Cup?

The Walker Cup is a biennial match-play competition, established in 1922, that is contested over two days between amateurs representing the U.S., and Great Britain and Ireland.

Match origins

The Walker Cup was named after George Herbert Walker, a past USGA president and the grandfather of 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush. Walker was attending a meeting between the USGA and R&A in December 1920 when he suggested the concept for an international amateur competition between the U.S. and Great Britain. The next May, an informal, one-day match was played ahead of the British Amateur, and the U.S., led by Bobby Jones and Francis Ouimet, won, 9-3. The first official Walker Cup was contested the following year at Royal Liverpool.

Format and scoring

There are four sessions that span two days – the first and third sessions, played on the mornings of Saturday and Sunday, each consist of four foursomes matches; the third and fourth sessions are singles matches contested in the afternoon, with eight singles matches on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

In all, there are 26 points available, with one point awarded to the winning side of each match and a half-point given to both sides when a match is tied. Matches do not extend past 18 holes. To retain the cup, 13 points are needed, while 13½ are required to win outright.

History, recent results

The U.S. leads the all-time series, 39-9-1, and has won four straight editions. GB&I has not won on American soil since 2001 at Ocean Forest, where the visitors prevailed, 15-9.

The last time Cypress Point hosted the Walker Cup was 1981, when the U.S. won, 15-9. Jodie Mudd and Joey Rassett each went 3-0 to lead the Americans, while Roger Chapman joined Philip Walton in securing three points for GB&I and was the only visiting player to win his singles match on Sunday.

Here is a look at the past 10 Walker Cups:

2023 – St. Andrews Golf Links (Old), St. Andrews, Scotland ((USA 14½, GB&I 11½)

2021 – Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Florida (USA 14, GB&I 12)

2019 – Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England (USA 15½, GB&I 10½)

2017 – The Los Angeles Country Club (USA 19, GB&I 7)

2015 – Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Lancashire, England (GB&I 16½, USA 9½)

2013 – National Golf Links of America, Southampton, New York (USA 17, GB&I 9)

2011 – Royal Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland (GB&I 14, USA 12)

2009 – Merion GC, Ardmore, Pennsylvania (USA 16½, GB&I 9½)

2007 – Royal County Down, Newcastle, Northern Ireland (USA 12½, GB&I 11½)

2005 – Chicago GC, Wheaton, Illinois (USA 12½, GB&I 11½)

