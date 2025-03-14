Oz the Mentalist amazes, befuddles ‘Live From’ team at The Players

Johnson Wagner was nervous well before Oz the Mentalist stepped onto the “Live From The Players” set.

Oz Pearlman, famous for his ability to get inside the minds of others, joined the team Friday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass, and didn’t disappoint.

He did, however, shock, awe and amaze — as he does.

Watch the video above to see how he knew exactly what Wagner, Arron Oberholser, Mark Rolfing and Damon Hack were thinking.