Paris Olympics 2024 golf update: Changes for South Korea; U.S. battle on women’s side

With less than two months remaining to qualify for the Olympic Games, intrigue is increasing on the golf side.

So, too, is the jockeying for position.

South Korea saw movement for men’s and women’s hopefuls in the latest rankings update. On the men’s side, Sungjae Im crept past Byeong Hun An for the second of two spots (Tom Kim currently holds the No. 1 position).

Teams are allowed two spots if they have players inside the top 60 in the Olympic rankings, which is strongly based on world rankings. Countries are allowed up to four representatives if players are among the top 15.

The South Korean women are eyeing more than two in the field but Amy Yang has dropped below that cut line, leaving Jin Young Ko and Hyo-Joo Kim as the only would-be qualifiers.

The U.S. currently has four women inside the top 15, with Megan Khang at No. 14 and Alison Lee at No. 15. U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz would be next on the list (at No. 19), hoping to take one of those spots. Right behind her are Angel Yin (No. 21) and Rose Zhang (No. 22).

The LPGA has six events remaining, including two majors, before Olympic qualifying ends. The men’s concludes after the U.S. Open, on June 17. The women’s finalizes after the KPMG Women’s PGA, on June 24.

The men’s 72-hole, stroke-play event will take place Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The women’s tournament will be staged at the same venue, Aug. 7-10.

