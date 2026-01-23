 Skip navigation
Kansas coach Bill Self plans to return vs. Kansas State, and Darryn Peterson is questionable for the game

  
Published January 23, 2026 01:10 PM
Freshman have been 'a big story' in college hoops
January 22, 2026 02:08 PM
Robbie Hummel and John Fanta praise college basketball's freshman class while highlighting Houston's "remarkable" ability to lean on their first-year talent.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self intends to be on the sideline when the No. 19 Jayhawks make the 2-hour trip down Interstate 70 to play Kansas State. He just isn’t sure whether he’ll have Darryn Peterson on the court.

Peterson, who widely is considered a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick, had 16 points while playing 32 minutes in a 75-69 win over Colorado. But he was less explosive after turning his ankle, and Self said it turned out to be a sprain.

“He’s got a pretty severe ankle sprain, but fortunately that’s all it is, a sprain,” Self said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to go and play, but we’re not at a point where we’ll be able to make a decision on that yet.”

It merely is the latest injury for the freshman guard. Peterson missed several games earlier this season with cramping issues.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old Self said he was feeling good after a brief trip to the hospital earlier this week because of what he called some “abnormal” chest pain. Self was given some fluids but was unable to accompany the Jayhawks on their trip to Colorado, where former Kansas and NBA star Jacque Vaughn coached them to victory.

“The situation I had was very similar to what many people have. Mine got me pretty good for a short snippet of time and then was under control,” Self said. “That won’t have any impact at all moving forward in any way, shape or form.”

Self has had a series of heart ailments, including one three years ago that kept him from coaching in the Big 12 and NCAA tourneys. He had two stents inserted to help treat blocked arteries in that case, then had two more stents inserted last July.

Self said he watched the Colorado game on TV and was back in the office the following day.

“I know now what it means to be an ‘armchair quarterback,’ because I sat there and watched and I had all the answers,” Self said a wry grin. “I started thinking to myself, ‘Well, I have all the answers now,’ but those would be the same answers I would have if I was coaching, and not all those answers work, nor do people execute the way you think they should. So I saw what it means to be an armchair quarterback. I can agree with many fans when they are doing the same thing.”