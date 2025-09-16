PGA Tour: Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the PGA Tour won’t be starting a new year at Kapalua.

The Tour announced Tuesday that The Sentry, its season opener that was set for Jan. 8-11, 2026, will not be played at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course, which has been compromised by drought and water restrictions in Maui, Hawaii.

“Following discussions with the governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA Tour has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges,” the Tour said in a statement. “Additional event information will be shared when appropriate.”

Both of Kapalua’s courses are currently in 60-day closures, which began Sept. 2, as the resort hoped the inactivity would increase its chances of saving the turf and the tournament, which brings in about $50 million in economic benefit to the area annually.

Amid water conversation mandates, a lawsuit, filed in August by Kapalua owner Tadashi Yanai and other locals, accuses the company responsible for the area’s irrigation water delivery system, Maui Land & Pineapple, of failing to maintain the century-old system. MLP’s CEO points to the historic drought. All this while Kapalua’s lush, green fairways have been reduced to yellow and brown.

The Tour, which had its agronomy team conduct a site visit earlier this month, added that “logistical complexities,” including shipping deadlines, vendor coordination and tournament infrastructure build-out, contributed to the decision not to play at Kapalua next year.

“We support the PGA Tour’s decision, given the drought conditions Maui is facing,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green said. “Protecting our water and supporting our communities come first. The Sentry has long showcased Maui’s beauty while giving back to local nonprofits, and we’re grateful to the Tour, Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County for their partnership.”

The Tour said additional details on the playing of The Sentry, which is on offer to 2025 winners and those finishing among the top 50 in FedExCup points, will be shared when available. It is the first of nine signature events offering $20 million purses next season.

The last Sentry to be played elsewhere was the 1998 edition, then called the Mercedes Championships, which was contested at La Costa in Carlsbad, California, and won by Phil Mickelson by a shot over Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara. La Costa now hosts the NCAA Championship.