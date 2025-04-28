PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich
Andrew Novak has been a prominent figure recently during PGA Tour telecasts. He tied for third at the Valero Texas Open, lost in a playoff at the RBC Heritage and, alongside teammate Ben Griffin, won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
That a lot of airtime and over $4 million in official earnings. Novak collected $2.16 million in losing to Justin Thomas at Hilton Head’s signature event. He pocketed more than $1.3 million Sunday.
Despite missing six cuts in 14 starts, thanks to this stretch, plus a third-place finish at the Farmers and a few other top-20s, he’s currently sixth on the Tour’s season money list with $5,587,605.
That’s $600K more than what Scottie Scheffler has pocketed this season. Novak’s partner, Griffin, is 25th on the list with nearly $2.7 million.
Rory McIlroy, of course, leads the way, thanks to his three victories (Masters, Players, AT&T Pebble). He’s $6.4 million clear of No. 2, Justin Thomas.
The Tour average is currently more than $1 million, with 70 players having reached at least seven figures. Here’s a look at the top 50 as of the conclusion to the Zurich Classic.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|YTD WINS
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|$13,326,650
|3
|2
|Justin Thomas
|$6,920,663
|1
|3
|Russell Henley
|$6,223,775
|1
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|$5,939,464
|-
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|$5,704,223
|1
|6
|Andrew Novak
|$5,587,605
|1
|7
|Scottie Scheffler
|$4,929,197
|-
|8
|Maverick McNealy
|$4,808,051
|-
|9
|J.J. Spaun
|$4,698,535
|-
|10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$4,674,913
|1
|11
|Sepp Straka
|$4,628,709
|1
|12
|Corey Conners
|$4,201,631
|-
|13
|Justin Rose
|$4,119,619
|-
|14
|Shane Lowry
|$3,983,758
|-
|15
|Sungjae Im
|$3,521,500
|-
|16
|Brian Harman
|$3,413,200
|1
|17
|Daniel Berger
|$3,268,816
|-
|18
|Tom Hoge
|$3,258,797
|-
|19
|Lucas Glover
|$3,075,113
|-
|20
|Michael Kim
|$2,988,673
|-
|21
|Thomas Detry
|$2,885,990
|1
|22
|Nick Taylor
|$2,848,556
|1
|23
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$2,794,188
|-
|24
|Min Woo Lee
|$2,754,836
|1
|25
|Ben Griffin
|$2,698,090
|1
|26
|Harris English
|$2,673,954
|1
|27
|Patrick Cantlay
|$2,665,380
|-
|28
|Akshay Bhatia
|$2,556,137
|-
|29
|Viktor Hovland
|$2,396,023
|1
|30
|Jason Day
|$2,376,872
|-
|31
|Denny McCarthy
|$2,166,130
|-
|32
|Keegan Bradley
|$2,146,684
|-
|33
|Joe Highsmith
|$2,131,856
|1
|34
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$2,108,829
|-
|35
|Ryan Gerard
|$1,987,864
|-
|36
|Robert MacIntyre
|$1,930,740
|-
|37
|Aaron Rai
|$1,923,430
|-
|38
|Patrick Rodgers
|$1,861,255
|-
|39
|Jake Knapp
|$1,849,723
|-
|40
|Taylor Pendrith
|$1,836,368
|-
|41
|Si Woo Kim
|$1,819,752
|-
|42
|Bud Cauley
|$1,817,328
|-
|43
|Sam Stevens
|$1,756,039
|-
|44
|Cam Davis
|$1,673,628
|-
|45
|Tony Finau
|$1,653,951
|-
|46
|Stephan Jaeger
|$1,637,641
|-
|47
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$1,614,598
|-
|48
|Jordan Spieth
|$1,565,924
|-
|49
|Brian Campbell
|$1,535,458
|1
|50
|Davis Thompson
|$1,508,835
|-