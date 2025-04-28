PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: The Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: What could go wrong, did go wrong
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese’s return to college for WNBA preseason games to be shown on national TV

Top Clips

nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: The Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: What could go wrong, did go wrong
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese’s return to college for WNBA preseason games to be shown on national TV

Top Clips

nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich

  
Published April 28, 2025 01:19 PM

Andrew Novak has been a prominent figure recently during PGA Tour telecasts. He tied for third at the Valero Texas Open, lost in a playoff at the RBC Heritage and, alongside teammate Ben Griffin, won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

That a lot of airtime and over $4 million in official earnings. Novak collected $2.16 million in losing to Justin Thomas at Hilton Head’s signature event. He pocketed more than $1.3 million Sunday.

Despite missing six cuts in 14 starts, thanks to this stretch, plus a third-place finish at the Farmers and a few other top-20s, he’s currently sixth on the Tour’s season money list with $5,587,605.

That’s $600K more than what Scottie Scheffler has pocketed this season. Novak’s partner, Griffin, is 25th on the list with nearly $2.7 million.

Rory McIlroy, of course, leads the way, thanks to his three victories (Masters, Players, AT&T Pebble). He’s $6.4 million clear of No. 2, Justin Thomas.

The Tour average is currently more than $1 million, with 70 players having reached at least seven figures. Here’s a look at the top 50 as of the conclusion to the Zurich Classic.

RANK PLAYER MONEY YTD WINS
1 Rory McIlroy $13,326,650 3
2 Justin Thomas $6,920,663 1
3 Russell Henley $6,223,775 1
4 Collin Morikawa $5,939,464 -
5 Ludvig Åberg $5,704,223 1
6 Andrew Novak $5,587,605 1
7 Scottie Scheffler $4,929,197 -
8 Maverick McNealy $4,808,051 -
9 J.J. Spaun $4,698,535 -
10 Hideki Matsuyama $4,674,913 1
11 Sepp Straka $4,628,709 1
12 Corey Conners $4,201,631 -
13 Justin Rose $4,119,619 -
14 Shane Lowry $3,983,758 -
15 Sungjae Im $3,521,500 -
16 Brian Harman $3,413,200 1
17 Daniel Berger $3,268,816 -
18 Tom Hoge $3,258,797 -
19 Lucas Glover $3,075,113 -
20 Michael Kim $2,988,673 -
21 Thomas Detry $2,885,990 1
22 Nick Taylor $2,848,556 1
23 Tommy Fleetwood $2,794,188 -
24 Min Woo Lee $2,754,836 1
25 Ben Griffin $2,698,090 1
26 Harris English $2,673,954 1
27 Patrick Cantlay $2,665,380 -
28 Akshay Bhatia $2,556,137 -
29 Viktor Hovland $2,396,023 1
30 Jason Day $2,376,872 -
31 Denny McCarthy $2,166,130 -
32 Keegan Bradley $2,146,684 -
33 Joe Highsmith $2,131,856 1
34 Jacob Bridgeman $2,108,829 -
35 Ryan Gerard $1,987,864 -
36 Robert MacIntyre $1,930,740 -
37 Aaron Rai $1,923,430 -
38 Patrick Rodgers $1,861,255 -
39 Jake Knapp $1,849,723 -
40 Taylor Pendrith $1,836,368 -
41 Si Woo Kim $1,819,752 -
42 Bud Cauley $1,817,328 -
43 Sam Stevens $1,756,039 -
44 Cam Davis $1,673,628 -
45 Tony Finau $1,653,951 -
46 Stephan Jaeger $1,637,641 -
47 Mackenzie Hughes $1,614,598 -
48 Jordan Spieth $1,565,924 -
49 Brian Campbell $1,535,458 1
50 Davis Thompson $1,508,835 -