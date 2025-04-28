PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich

Andrew Novak has been a prominent figure recently during PGA Tour telecasts. He tied for third at the Valero Texas Open, lost in a playoff at the RBC Heritage and, alongside teammate Ben Griffin, won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

That a lot of airtime and over $4 million in official earnings. Novak collected $2.16 million in losing to Justin Thomas at Hilton Head’s signature event. He pocketed more than $1.3 million Sunday.

Despite missing six cuts in 14 starts, thanks to this stretch, plus a third-place finish at the Farmers and a few other top-20s, he’s currently sixth on the Tour’s season money list with $5,587,605.

That’s $600K more than what Scottie Scheffler has pocketed this season. Novak’s partner, Griffin, is 25th on the list with nearly $2.7 million.

Rory McIlroy, of course, leads the way, thanks to his three victories (Masters, Players, AT&T Pebble). He’s $6.4 million clear of No. 2, Justin Thomas.

The Tour average is currently more than $1 million, with 70 players having reached at least seven figures. Here’s a look at the top 50 as of the conclusion to the Zurich Classic.