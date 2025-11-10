PGA Tour testing two-day pro-am format this week in Bermuda

The PGA Tour will begin testing a new two-day pro-am format at this week’s Bermuda Championship with pro-am play split between Tuesday and Wednesday at Port Royal Golf Course.

“The goal of the two-day pro-am is to offer a more balanced pro-am and practice schedule for all players in the field with on-course practice time available on both Tuesday and Wednesday,” players were informed in last month’s Greensheet.

By splitting the pro-am into two days, the Tour can tee players and amateurs off from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day with a maximum of 24 pro-am teams each day.

Players will continue to have the option to either play nine- or 18-hole pro-am rounds, a move the Tour made in 2018.

Players will not have the chance to pick which day they play the pro-am, which will be determined using the previous season’s FedExCup points list, and the smaller pro-am wave will allow players to practice either before or after the pro-am based on available daylight.

“[The two-day format will allow] time for those not in the respective pro-ams to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the memo read, as well as an, “improved on-site experience for players and amateurs.”

The memo also informed players to “be on the lookout for additional test events in 2026.”