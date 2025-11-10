PGA Tour testing two-day pro-am format this week in Bermuda

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Tom Vialle w bike in street clothes.JPG
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_bte_magicknicks_251112.jpg
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Tom Vialle w bike in street clothes.JPG
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_bte_magicknicks_251112.jpg
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour testing two-day pro-am format this week in Bermuda

  • By
  • Rex Hoggard,
  • By
  • Rex Hoggard
  
Published November 10, 2025 12:24 PM
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
November 9, 2025 06:35 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The PGA Tour will begin testing a new two-day pro-am format at this week’s Bermuda Championship with pro-am play split between Tuesday and Wednesday at Port Royal Golf Course.

“The goal of the two-day pro-am is to offer a more balanced pro-am and practice schedule for all players in the field with on-course practice time available on both Tuesday and Wednesday,” players were informed in last month’s Greensheet.

By splitting the pro-am into two days, the Tour can tee players and amateurs off from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day with a maximum of 24 pro-am teams each day.

Players will continue to have the option to either play nine- or 18-hole pro-am rounds, a move the Tour made in 2018.

Players will not have the chance to pick which day they play the pro-am, which will be determined using the previous season’s FedExCup points list, and the smaller pro-am wave will allow players to practice either before or after the pro-am based on available daylight.

“[The two-day format will allow] time for those not in the respective pro-ams to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the memo read, as well as an, “improved on-site experience for players and amateurs.”

The memo also informed players to “be on the lookout for additional test events in 2026.”