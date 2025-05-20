 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Player makes USGA history in winning Four-Ball match as a single

  
Published May 20, 2025 02:30 PM

Marc Dull played solo Tuesday morning and made USGA history, becoming the first player to win a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball match as a single.

Dull’s partner, Chip Brooke, had to leave Plainfield Country Club in Westfield, New Jersey, to attend his daughter’s graduation. That left Dull to face John Ramsey and Chadd Slutzky by his lonesome in the Round of 16, and he dispatched the pair, 2 and 1.

Dull, from Lakeland, Florida, will next take on Carson Looney and Hunter Powell in the quarterfinals. If he wins again, Brooke will rejoin Dull for Wednesday’s semifinal match. Dull and Brooke made the semis in 2017 and the final in 2018, where they were runner-up.