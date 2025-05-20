Player makes USGA history in winning Four-Ball match as a single

Marc Dull played solo Tuesday morning and made USGA history, becoming the first player to win a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball match as a single.

Dull’s partner, Chip Brooke, had to leave Plainfield Country Club in Westfield, New Jersey, to attend his daughter’s graduation. That left Dull to face John Ramsey and Chadd Slutzky by his lonesome in the Round of 16, and he dispatched the pair, 2 and 1.

He will play again this afternoon in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

Dull, from Lakeland, Florida, will next take on Carson Looney and Hunter Powell in the quarterfinals. If he wins again, Brooke will rejoin Dull for Wednesday’s semifinal match. Dull and Brooke made the semis in 2017 and the final in 2018, where they were runner-up.