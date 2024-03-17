Prize money: What Scottie Scheffler and Co. earned at The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler has won $8.5 million in the last two weeks. After claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, a week ago, Scheffler defended his title at The Players Championship.

The latter win was worth $4.5 million for the world No. 1 and allowed him to surpass Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour’s official money list to reach 14th. He’s earned more than $53.5 million in his career and nearly $11 million this season.

Here’s a look at what the field earned in prize money from the $25 million purse and in FedExCup points.