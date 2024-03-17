Prize money: What Scottie Scheffler and Co. earned at The Players Championship
Published March 17, 2024 06:50 PM
Scottie Scheffler has won $8.5 million in the last two weeks. After claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, a week ago, Scheffler defended his title at The Players Championship.
The latter win was worth $4.5 million for the world No. 1 and allowed him to surpass Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour’s official money list to reach 14th. He’s earned more than $53.5 million in his career and nearly $11 million this season.
Here’s a look at what the field earned in prize money from the $25 million purse and in FedExCup points.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|750
|4,500,000.00
|T2
|Brian Harman
|358.33
|1,891,666.67
|T2
|Xander Schauffele
|358.33
|1,891,666.67
|T2
|Wyndham Clark
|358.33
|1,891,666.66
|5
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|300
|1,025,000.00
|T6
|Si Woo Kim
|262.5
|875,000.00
|T6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|262.5
|875,000.00
|8
|Ludvig Åberg
|225
|781,250.00
|T9
|Maverick McNealy
|187.5
|706,250.00
|T9
|Sahith Theegala
|187.5
|706,250.00
|T11
|Joel Dahmen
|160
|606,250.00
|T11
|Taylor Montgomery
|160
|606,250.00
|T13
|Corey Conners
|135
|489,583.34
|T13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|135
|489,583.33
|T13
|Nate Lashley
|135
|489,583.33
|T16
|Doug Ghim
|115
|406,250.00
|T16
|Sam Ryder
|115
|406,250.00
|T16
|Sepp Straka
|115
|406,250.00
|T19
|Harris English
|90
|285,535.72
|T19
|Shane Lowry
|90
|285,535.72
|T19
|Dylan Wu
|90
|285,535.72
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama
|90
|285,535.71
|T19
|Rory McIlroy
|90
|285,535.71
|T19
|Alex Noren
|90
|285,535.71
|T19
|Adam Schenk
|90
|285,535.71
|T26
|Mackenzie Hughes
|60
|186,250.00
|T26
|Chris Kirk
|60
|186,250.00
|T26
|Matt NeSmith
|60
|186,250.00
|T26
|Matti Schmid
|60
|186,250.00
|T26
|Nick Taylor
|60
|186,250.00
|T31
|Mark Hubbard
|37.5
|152,812.50
|T31
|Sungjae Im
|37.5
|152,812.50
|T31
|Ben Martin
|37.5
|152,812.50
|T31
|Taylor Moore
|37.5
|152,812.50
|T35
|Lee Hodges
|22.1
|119,285.72
|T35
|Denny McCarthy
|22.1
|119,285.72
|T35
|Jimmy Stanger
|22.1
|119,285.72
|T35
|Jason Day
|22.1
|119,285.71
|T35
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22.1
|119,285.71
|T35
|Brice Garnett
|22.1
|119,285.71
|T35
|Aaron Rai
|22.1
|119,285.71
|T42
|David Lipsky
|18
|93,750.00
|T42
|Grayson Murray
|18
|93,750.00
|T42
|C.T. Pan
|18
|93,750.00
|T45
|Sam Burns
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|Austin Eckroat
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|Tony Finau
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|Jake Knapp
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|Ryan Moore
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|Collin Morikawa
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|J.T. Poston
|14.06
|70,062.50
|T45
|Adam Scott
|14.06
|70,062.50
|53
|Andrew Putnam
|11.5
|60,250.00
|T54
|Zac Blair
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Emiliano Grillo
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Tom Hoge
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Martin Laird
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Min Woo Lee
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Francesco Molinari
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Sami Valimaki
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T54
|Cameron Young
|9.34
|57,500.00
|T62
|Thomas Detry
|7.62
|55,000.00
|T62
|Viktor Hovland
|7.62
|55,000.00
|T64
|Tyler Duncan
|6.87
|53,500.00
|T64
|Max Homa
|6.87
|53,500.00
|T64
|Seamus Power
|6.87
|53,500.00
|T64
|J.J. Spaun
|6.87
|53,500.00
|T68
|Patrick Cantlay
|5.95
|51,500.00
|T68
|Rickie Fowler
|5.95
|51,500.00
|T68
|Chan Kim
|5.95
|51,500.00
|T68
|Peter Malnati
|5.95
|51,500.00
|72
|Gary Woodland
|5.55
|50,250.00
|73
|Keith Mitchell
|5.4
|49,750.00