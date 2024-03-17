 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Scheffler becomes first player to win back-to-back titles at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Watch: Clark lips out playoff-forcing putt to lose Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
U.S. Olympic men’s golf qualifying comes into focus after Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
nbc_golf_playersrd4_240317.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240317.jpg
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Scheffler becomes first player to win back-to-back titles at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Watch: Clark lips out playoff-forcing putt to lose Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
U.S. Olympic men’s golf qualifying comes into focus after Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
nbc_golf_playersrd4_240317.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240317.jpg
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Prize money: What Scottie Scheffler and Co. earned at The Players Championship

  
Published March 17, 2024 06:50 PM

Scottie Scheffler has won $8.5 million in the last two weeks. After claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, a week ago, Scheffler defended his title at The Players Championship.

The latter win was worth $4.5 million for the world No. 1 and allowed him to surpass Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour’s official money list to reach 14th. He’s earned more than $53.5 million in his career and nearly $11 million this season.

Here’s a look at what the field earned in prize money from the $25 million purse and in FedExCup points.

FINISHPLAYERFEC POINTSEARNINGS ($)
1Scottie Scheffler7504,500,000.00
T2Brian Harman358.331,891,666.67
T2Xander Schauffele358.331,891,666.67
T2Wyndham Clark358.331,891,666.66
5Matt Fitzpatrick3001,025,000.00
T6Si Woo Kim262.5875,000.00
T6Hideki Matsuyama262.5875,000.00
8Ludvig Åberg225781,250.00
T9Maverick McNealy187.5706,250.00
T9Sahith Theegala187.5706,250.00
T11Joel Dahmen160606,250.00
T11Taylor Montgomery160606,250.00
T13Corey Conners135489,583.34
T13Christiaan Bezuidenhout135489,583.33
T13Nate Lashley135489,583.33
T16Doug Ghim115406,250.00
T16Sam Ryder115406,250.00
T16Sepp Straka115406,250.00
T19Harris English90285,535.72
T19Shane Lowry90285,535.72
T19Dylan Wu90285,535.72
T19Kurt Kitayama90285,535.71
T19Rory McIlroy90285,535.71
T19Alex Noren90285,535.71
T19Adam Schenk90285,535.71
T26Mackenzie Hughes60186,250.00
T26Chris Kirk60186,250.00
T26Matt NeSmith60186,250.00
T26Matti Schmid60186,250.00
T26Nick Taylor60186,250.00
T31Mark Hubbard37.5152,812.50
T31Sungjae Im37.5152,812.50
T31Ben Martin37.5152,812.50
T31Taylor Moore37.5152,812.50
T35Lee Hodges22.1119,285.72
T35Denny McCarthy22.1119,285.72
T35Jimmy Stanger22.1119,285.72
T35Jason Day22.1119,285.71
T35Tommy Fleetwood22.1119,285.71
T35Brice Garnett22.1119,285.71
T35Aaron Rai22.1119,285.71
T42David Lipsky1893,750.00
T42Grayson Murray1893,750.00
T42C.T. Pan1893,750.00
T45Sam Burns14.0670,062.50
T45Austin Eckroat14.0670,062.50
T45Tony Finau14.0670,062.50
T45Jake Knapp14.0670,062.50
T45Ryan Moore14.0670,062.50
T45Collin Morikawa14.0670,062.50
T45J.T. Poston14.0670,062.50
T45Adam Scott14.0670,062.50
53Andrew Putnam11.560,250.00
T54Zac Blair9.3457,500.00
T54Emiliano Grillo9.3457,500.00
T54Tom Hoge9.3457,500.00
T54Martin Laird9.3457,500.00
T54Min Woo Lee9.3457,500.00
T54Francesco Molinari9.3457,500.00
T54Sami Valimaki9.3457,500.00
T54Cameron Young9.3457,500.00
T62Thomas Detry7.6255,000.00
T62Viktor Hovland7.6255,000.00
T64Tyler Duncan6.8753,500.00
T64Max Homa6.8753,500.00
T64Seamus Power6.8753,500.00
T64J.J. Spaun6.8753,500.00
T68Patrick Cantlay5.9551,500.00
T68Rickie Fowler5.9551,500.00
T68Chan Kim5.9551,500.00
T68Peter Malnati5.9551,500.00
72Gary Woodland5.5550,250.00
73Keith Mitchell5.449,750.00