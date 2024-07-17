Rain, wind expected for opening round at Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland – Players were greeted by pleasant and calmer conditions Wednesday for the final day of preparations for the 152nd Open.

They mightn’t want to get used to it.

The official forecast for the opening round at Royal Troon is calling for a mix of light rain and wind throughout the day, with gusts possible up to 25 mph. There’s also a chance of heavier rain and breezier conditions in the early afternoon, which is notable with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler set to go out at 3:10 p.m. local time Thursday.

Overall, though, it’s a kinder forecast than what was predicted at the start of the week.

Wind gusts could top 30 mph during Friday’s second round, with less of a chance of rain showers.

The remainder of the championship forecast is “changeable with periods of rain and some drier, brighter spells.”

Temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the mid- to high-60s.