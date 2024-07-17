 Skip navigation
Rain, wind expected for opening round at Royal Troon

  
Published July 17, 2024 04:58 AM

TROON, Scotland – Players were greeted by pleasant and calmer conditions Wednesday for the final day of preparations for the 152nd Open.

They mightn’t want to get used to it.

The official forecast for the opening round at Royal Troon is calling for a mix of light rain and wind throughout the day, with gusts possible up to 25 mph. There’s also a chance of heavier rain and breezier conditions in the early afternoon, which is notable with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler set to go out at 3:10 p.m. local time Thursday.

Overall, though, it’s a kinder forecast than what was predicted at the start of the week.

Wind gusts could top 30 mph during Friday’s second round, with less of a chance of rain showers.

The remainder of the championship forecast is “changeable with periods of rain and some drier, brighter spells.”

Temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the mid- to high-60s.