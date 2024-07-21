Rex & Lav podcast: Schauffele’s rise and comparing his season to Scheffler’s
Schauffele: 'Incredible feeling' to win The Open
Xander Schauffele discusses winning The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon by two strokes, his second major title of the year, overcoming Justin Rose and Billy Horschel in a scintillating final round.
In just a couple of months, Xander Schauffele has completely changed the narrative of his career.
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss how Schauffele transformed into a multiple major champion. They also compare his season to that of Scottie Scheffler’s, and lay out an important stretch of events still ahead.
- 0:00: Breaking down what Xander Schauffele said was the best round of his life
- 05:00: Schauffele’s major transformation over the past few months
- 13:00: How the 2024 major performances color our views of the entire season
- 18:30: Eight years after the Stenson/Mickelson duel, Royal Troon shines again
- 25:30: Justin Rose turns back the clock with T-2 finish
- 30:00: What we’ll most remember from the week at Royal Troon
- 38:00: A guest co-host coming on Wednesday: Todd Lewis!