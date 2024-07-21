 Skip navigation
GOLF: JUL 21 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen birdies last two holes for one-shot win at LPGA’s Dana Open
The Open 2024 - Day Four - Royal Troon
Paul McGinley says Shane Lowry will ‘regret’ criticism of Open setup
nbc_indy_ferruccimulticarcrash_240721.jpg
Colton Herta ends winless skid in Toronto as IndyCar endures another wild airborne crash

nbc_cyc_tdf21_pogacarintv_240721.jpg
Pogacar ‘out of words’ after Tour de France win
nbc_nas_loganojimmie_240721.jpeg
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_truexberry_240721.jpeg
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav podcast: Schauffele’s rise and comparing his season to Scheffler’s

  
Published July 21, 2024 05:00 PM
Schauffele: 'Incredible feeling' to win The Open
July 21, 2024 02:44 PM
Xander Schauffele discusses winning The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon by two strokes, his second major title of the year, overcoming Justin Rose and Billy Horschel in a scintillating final round.

In just a couple of months, Xander Schauffele has completely changed the narrative of his career.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss how Schauffele transformed into a multiple major champion. They also compare his season to that of Scottie Scheffler’s, and lay out an important stretch of events still ahead.

  • 0:00: Breaking down what Xander Schauffele said was the best round of his life
  • 05:00: Schauffele’s major transformation over the past few months
  • 13:00: How the 2024 major performances color our views of the entire season
  • 18:30: Eight years after the Stenson/Mickelson duel, Royal Troon shines again
  • 25:30: Justin Rose turns back the clock with T-2 finish
  • 30:00: What we’ll most remember from the week at Royal Troon
  • 38:00: A guest co-host coming on Wednesday: Todd Lewis!