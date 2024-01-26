 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NASCAR Production Days
Focused Health joins Zane Smith as anchor sponsor
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: 2024 AFC Championship Game Preview, Head to Head Record, History
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_klopplifeadvice_240126.JPG
Klopp’s life advice on family, motivation & more
nbc_pl_kloppagetime_240126.jpg
Every Liverpool stoppage-time winner under Klopp
nbc_pft_lions49ers_240126.jpg
Lions-49ers could be ‘old-fashioned score-fest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NASCAR Production Days
Focused Health joins Zane Smith as anchor sponsor
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: 2024 AFC Championship Game Preview, Head to Head Record, History
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_klopplifeadvice_240126.JPG
Klopp’s life advice on family, motivation & more
nbc_pl_kloppagetime_240126.jpg
Every Liverpool stoppage-time winner under Klopp
nbc_pft_lions49ers_240126.jpg
Lions-49ers could be ‘old-fashioned score-fest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy commits to Cognizant Classic, first time at PGA National since 2018

  
Published January 26, 2024 08:44 AM

The event formerly known as the Honda Classic is getting an early field boost.

The first two commitments for the Feb. 29-March 3 Cognizant Classic were announced Friday morning, with world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 27 Rickie Fowler slated to appear at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

For McIlroy, it will be his first time competing in the tournament, which lost longtime sponsor Honda after last season, since 2018. McIlroy, who won the Honda in 2012 to move to No. 1 in the world for the first time, could mark the Cognizant’s highest-ranked competitor since 2015, when McIlroy was No. 1, should he stay at least No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking by tournament week.

Tournament officials have had a tough time attracting top Tour talent to PGA National in recent years, largely a byproduct of the schedule. In each of the past three seasons, no top-10 players have teed it up. While the event still precedes two signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, getting McIlroy is already a marked improvement.

“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before, and even better when it’s a bit of a home game,” McIlroy said. “PGA National is a great test of golf and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”

McIlroy recently completed his Dubai fortnight, tying for second at the Dubai Invitational and last Sunday winning the Dubai Desert Classic for the fourth time.