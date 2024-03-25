 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry to team up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  
Published March 25, 2024 11:04 AM

Rory McIlroy’s pledge to play more this year is taking him to New Orleans.

McIlroy will team with fellow European Ryder Cupper Shane Lowry at next month’s Zurich Classic, the tournament announced on Monday morning. It will be McIlroy’s first appearance in the event, which switched to a two-man team format in 2017.

This year’s Zurich will be contested April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana, a week after the RBC Heritage, which means McIlroy’s inclusion in the Zurich field could mark his fourth straight tournament, following the Valero Texas Open (McIlroy is among the early commitments), Masters, and the signature event at Harbour Town (McIlroy did skip this last year). McIlroy has already played seven times in 2024, including twice on the DP World Tour; that’s two more worldwide starts than he had at this time last year.

McIlroy made his return to PGA National for the Cognizant Classic a few weeks ago and tied for 21st in his first trip there since the 2018 Honda Classic.

Lowry has three Zurich team starts under his belt, including most recently in 2022 when he and Ian Poulter finished 13th. Lowry has played seven times already this year as well, including at this past week’s Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour; he tied for 29th.