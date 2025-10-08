Rosters announced for three-team World Champions Cup

Jim Furyk, Mike Weir and Darren Clarke on Wednesday announced their respective teams for the World Champions Cup in December.

The three-team, Presidents Cup-inspired event will feature a total of 18 players (six players per team), including a playing captain, and be held Dec. 4-7 at Feather Sound Country Club in Florida.

Team USA’s current roster, including Furyk as playing captain: Stewart Cink, Jerry Kelly, Justin Leonard and Steve Stricker.

The international roster, plus Weir: Steven Alker, Angel Cabrera, K.J. Choi and Y.E. Yang.

And the Europeans, with the addition of Clarke on the active roster: Thomas Bjorn, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie.

One more player will be added to each squad, as determined by the end-of-season Charles Schwab Cup standings, which will be finalized this week.

According to the Tour calculations, the sixth and final spots are expected to come down to: Doug Barron or Jason Caron (USA); Alex Cejka, Soren Kjeldsen or Freddie Jacobson (Europe); and Mark Hensby or Ricardo Gonzalez.