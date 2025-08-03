Scottie Scheffler netted $18 million without hitting a shot this week

Scottie Scheffler didn’t hit a shot this week at Sedgefield Country Club, but when the final putt dropped at the Wyndham Championship, Scheffler officially won $18 million.

What? How?

Scheffler’s commanding lead in the FedExCup standings meant that he didn’t have to compete at Wyndham to maintain his position in points. And by ending the regular season at No. 1, Scheffler collected not only the $8 million first-place prize in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 but also $10 million via the FedExCup bonus pool, which was reallocated this year.

Previously, the $100 million in FedExCup bonus money was completely doled out based on players’ finishes in the Tour Championship, though adjustments were made after the playoff finale at East Lake had its format reverted back to a traditional, 72-hole stroke-play event with no starting strokes.

Scheffler is also guaranteed to be No. 1 after the BMW Championship in two weeks, meaning he’ll collect another $5 million before arriving at the Tour Championship, where the winner, regardless of standing in points, will win $10 million.

Rory McIlroy is second in points and was the only other player to earn eight figures on Sunday ($10 million). Ben Griffin tied for 11th at the Wyndham to move past Harris English to sixth in points, a swap that earned Griffin an extra $650,000.

Here is the breakdown for both FedExCup and Comcast payouts: