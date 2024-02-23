 Skip navigation
Sei Young Kim, Madelene Sagstrom and Patty Tavatanakit share LPGA lead in Thailand

  
Published February 23, 2024 09:13 AM

CHONBURI, Thailand — Former Women’s PGA Championship winner Sei Young Kim moved from second place into a three-way tie for the lead after two rounds of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament on Friday.

After sailing through the first 11 holes with four birdies and an eagle, Kim had two bogeys on Nos. 13 and 17 to finish with a 4-under 68.

“I think I lost my focus when I was putting, so I missed the short putt, especially 17. I have to forget about it,” Kim said.

Kim, who won the 2020 Women’s PGA title by five strokes at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, had a two-round total of 10-under 134 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok.

She was tied with Madelene Sagstrom and Patty Tavatanakit, who each shot 67 on Friday. They had a one-stroke lead over three players.

“It was a really solid day again today,” Tavatanakit said. “I feel like putts were rolling in earlier during the round, which helped a lot.”

Sagstrom got five of her six birdies before the turn against a lone bogey on the third.

“I think I got really tired,” Sagstrom said. “There are some tricky pins out there, but the heat should get to all of us. I think it’s just trying to really stay in it.”

First-round leader Peiyun Chien, who led Kim by two strokes after the opening round, shot 72 Friday and was in a group two strokes behind the leaders. Defending champion Lilia Vu had a 67 Friday and was 4 under and six strokes behind the leaders.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.