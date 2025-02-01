 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sepp Straka, contenders set to face rainy, gusty weather conditions at Pebble Beach

  
Published February 1, 2025 01:34 PM

Sepp Straka escaped much of the nasty weather on Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He likely won’t be so lucky on Saturday.

Straka fired a second straight 7-under 65, this time at Pebble Beach Golf Links, to take a three-shot lead. Straka benefitted from about 14 holes in little to no wind, while other challengers, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, teed off later and spent more time in the tougher conditions.

Now, though, McIlroy and Scheffler are on the better end of the draw. While tournament officials will send the field off split tees and in threesomes, Straka will still tee off at 1:35 p.m. local time, nearly two and a half hours after the first group.

According to the PGA Tour’s official weather bulletin, winds are expected to ramp up around noon, with 14-20 mph sustained and 28 mph gusts forecasted through at least 2 p.m. The 4 p.m. forecast calls for 10-16 mph sustained and 25 mph gusts. There is a 60% chance of rain at noon and 2 p.m., while temperatures are not expected to get into the 60s.

“Just kind of accepting bad shots, that’s where the patience comes in,” said Straka, who also is battling the lingering effects of the flu. “You’re going to get the wind wrong every now and then if it gusts up, and these greens are tiny, so small mistakes can have a big outcome.”

Some players in early groups have already started to make moves, too, including Scheffler, who was 3 under through five holes and 10 under overall, four back of Straka, before Straka teed off.