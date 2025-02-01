Sepp Straka, contenders set to face rainy, gusty weather conditions at Pebble Beach

Sepp Straka escaped much of the nasty weather on Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He likely won’t be so lucky on Saturday.

Straka fired a second straight 7-under 65, this time at Pebble Beach Golf Links, to take a three-shot lead. Straka benefitted from about 14 holes in little to no wind, while other challengers, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, teed off later and spent more time in the tougher conditions.

Now, though, McIlroy and Scheffler are on the better end of the draw. While tournament officials will send the field off split tees and in threesomes, Straka will still tee off at 1:35 p.m. local time, nearly two and a half hours after the first group.

According to the PGA Tour’s official weather bulletin, winds are expected to ramp up around noon, with 14-20 mph sustained and 28 mph gusts forecasted through at least 2 p.m. The 4 p.m. forecast calls for 10-16 mph sustained and 25 mph gusts. There is a 60% chance of rain at noon and 2 p.m., while temperatures are not expected to get into the 60s.

“Just kind of accepting bad shots, that’s where the patience comes in,” said Straka, who also is battling the lingering effects of the flu. “You’re going to get the wind wrong every now and then if it gusts up, and these greens are tiny, so small mistakes can have a big outcome.”

Some players in early groups have already started to make moves, too, including Scheffler, who was 3 under through five holes and 10 under overall, four back of Straka, before Straka teed off.