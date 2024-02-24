 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole
Trophy Hassan II - Round Two
Gonzalez earns Champions membership with Trophy Hassan II win
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington empty track.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 7 coverage from Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bha_eve_240224.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_fuliwobigoal_24024.jpg
Iwobi stuns Man United with late winner for Fulham
nbc_bha_goal1_240224.jpg
Dunk’s header puts Brighton level against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sources: Anthony Kim to return at upcoming LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia

  
Published February 24, 2024 11:39 AM

Anthony Kim will return to professional golf next week at the LIV Golf event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to multiple sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Kim will be a wildcard player in next week’s LIV Golf event in his first professional start since 2012. The 38-year-old had surgery on his Achilles tendon in his left leg following the ’12 Wells Fargo Championship and had been mulling a possible return for months.

Kim won three times in six seasons on the PGA Tour and according to multiple sources he’d been in contact with officials from both the Tour and LIV Golf. Multiple reports said Kim had been reluctant to return to professional golf and void an insurance policy from his playing days that is worth an estimated $10 million.

LIV Golf added the wildcard spots to events this season which allows players who aren’t affiliated with one of the league’s teams to compete as individuals.

Since leaving the Tour, the legend of Kim had grown as the reclusive star was occasionally spotted in public but after more than a decade away from competition a potential comeback seemed farfetched until recently.