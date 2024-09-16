 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uinowjii8nhgemrdbdk4
Rivals Roundtable: Most intriguing weekend visits
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_speedround_240915.jpg
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International

  
Published September 15, 2024 10:50 PM
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
September 15, 2024 09:11 PM
Watch the best shots from the final round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Steve Stricker ended a four-hole playoff with a shot out of the rough that banged into the pin and set up a tap-in birdie Sunday, his third straight Sanford International victory and his first PGA Tour Champions title of the year.

Stricker had a two-shot lead until a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole at Minnehaha Country Club for a 3-under 67. Richard Green made a 12-foot birdie putt in the final group for a 69 to force extra holes.

Stricker twice had to work hard for par on the par-4 18th in the playoff, while Green narrowly missed birdie chances. They both made par on the par-3 10th before returning to the 18th again.

Stricker pulled his 3-wood into deep rough and hammered a wedge that landed in the front and raced up the steep slope, smacking the pin in the middle and settling 2 feet away. Green missed his 8-foot birdie putt and Stricker tapped in for another Sanford International title.

He was more emotional than usual, winning for the first time since his father died in January. That partially explains why Stricker, who won six times on the PGA Tour Champions a year ago, had to wait so long for his first one of 2024.

“I was trying to win one so bad,” Stricker said. “I owe him everything. We miss a lot. He was the guy who showed me the game, how to act on the course how to be a professional. I was putting some extra pressure on myself to win one and dedicate one to him.”

Minnehaha was the right spot. Stricker now has four victories at the Sanford International, and he became the first player to win a tournament three straight times on the PGA Tour Champions and the PGA Tour (John Deere Classic from 2009 through 2011).

Stricker showed plenty of nerves down the stretch. He was tied with Green until Stricker, playing one group ahead, got up-and-down for birdie on the reachable par-4 15th and Green three-putted for bogey on the 14th.

Stricker wasted one chance to put it away by missing an 8-foot birdie putt on the 16th. But he saved par with a 15-foot putt on the 17th to keep his two-shot lead. On the closing hole, he came up well short of the steep ridge and three-putted, missing a 7-foot par putt.

He had to hook a shot around a tree — just barely — to make par on the 18th on the first playoff hole. He had to two-putt from about 75 feet up the slope on the second extra hole. And then he hit a shot off the pin for the winner.

“They’re all hard,” Stricker said.