Swedish Solheim rookies recall amateur blunder, push for pairing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Open Championship - Day Four
College Golf Talk: Christo Lamprecht reaches new heights; Spikemark fiasco
Alex Palou - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m93791.jpg
IndyCar champion Alex Palou wants to recover his ‘normal’ image after year of contract turmoil
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?
nbc_bfa_afcnorth_230920.jpg
AFC North swinging in Ravens’ favor early

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Open Championship - Day Four
College Golf Talk: Christo Lamprecht reaches new heights; Spikemark fiasco
Alex Palou - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m93791.jpg
IndyCar champion Alex Palou wants to recover his ‘normal’ image after year of contract turmoil
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?
nbc_bfa_afcnorth_230920.jpg
AFC North swinging in Ravens’ favor early

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Swedish Solheim rookies recall amateur blunder, push for pairing

  
Published September 20, 2023 03:16 PM

As a Solheim Cup newbie, Linn Grant knows she’s prone to a few rookie mistakes this week at Finca Cortesin.

“Even though you try to do everything as good as you can, I think there’s always going to be mistakes … and I think a lot of players makes the same ones,” Grant said. “I think if you can kind of get your head around working it out before anything too stupid happens, I think that’s good.”

Nothing, however, can likely top her gaffe at the 2021 European Ladies Team Championship at Royal County Down. She was playing foursomes alongside her Swedish teammate Maja Stark, and they were rolling in the final against England’s Charlotte Heath and Annabell Fuller. They’d end up winning, 5 and 4, but not without losing a hole for playing out of order, Stark hitting a drive on a hole where Grant was supposed to tee off.

“That was pretty stupid,” Stark recalls. (England would go on to defeat Sweden for the title.) “… We just said during the rules meeting yesterday, remember to not do that again.”

Mistakes aside, Grant and Stark are a comfortable pair – and extremely talented. A year ago, they finished Nos. 1 and 2 on the Ladies European Tour’s order of merit, Grant barely edging out Stark. Grant, 24 years old and ranked No. 15 in the Rolex Rankings, has won seven times on the LET since turning pro after two seasons at Arizona State in 2021. The 23-year-old Stark, who also spent two years at Oklahoma State and turned pro around the same time as Grant, owns eight pro wins, including her maiden LPGA victory last year at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, though she’s slipped to No. 40 in the world rankings.

As amateurs, Grant and Stark were teammates at the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup and 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup, among other team events. At the that Palmer Cup, neither player lost a match with Stark and Grant notching a foursomes point together. Stark also won two matches alongside Ludvig Aberg, who attended the same high school as Stark and Grant, Riksidrottsgymnasium, a national upper secondary sports school in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Together, Grant and Stark give Europe captain Suzann Pettersen an exciting option in team play.

“I think we’ve just been letting her know that we’ve been playing really well together, and we’re comfortable with each other, especially coming into a situation like this where it’s new,” Grant said. “We’re going to be nervous. It’s going to be a lot of pressure on our shoulders. We just said that we’re comfortable together if she wanted to play us together.”