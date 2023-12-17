Team Woods with Team Stricker: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info for PNC Champ.

 Skip navigation
Published December 17, 2023 08:13 AM

After a rainy opening round at the PNC Championship, more wet weather and even stronger winds will greet the field Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Live final-round coverage of the 20-team family event begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Peacock will continue to showcase the full round but you can also watch on Golf Channel at 12:30 p.m. and NBC, beginning at 1:30 p.m. (click here for streams and click here for full teams and format).

Here’s a look at Sunday tee times and pairings (ET):

  • 9:20 a.m.: Team Price, Team Trevino
  • 9:33 a.m.: Team Harrington, Team Faldo
  • 9:46 a.m.: Team Thomas, Team Furyk
  • 9:59 a.m.: Team Leonard, Team Korda
  • 10:12 a.m.: Team Annika, Team Lehman
  • 10:25 a.m.: Team Cink, Team O’Meara
  • 10:38 a.m.: Team Duval, Team Daly
  • 10:51 a.m.: Team Stricker, Team Woods
  • 11:04 a.m.: Team Singh, Team Goosen
  • 11:17 a.m.: Team Kuchar, Team Langer