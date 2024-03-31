Texas Children’s Houston Open prize money: How much Stephan Jaeger made for first PGA Tour win

Stephan Jaeger made nearly $2.5 million in 33 PGA Tour starts last season. He surpassed that mark before April in 2024, thanks to his maiden Tour victory.

Jaeger earned $1.638 million for claiming the Texas Children’s Houston Open. That pushed him close to the $3 million mark in nine starts in ’24.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who missed a 5-foot putt on the final hole to force a playoff with Jaeger, collected $553K for his T-2. He has made less than half-a-million in only two of his eight events this year (he’s at $11.5 million, total).

Here’s a look at what Jaeger, Scheffler and those who made the cut earned at Memorial Park Golf Course.