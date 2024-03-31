 Skip navigation
Texas Children’s Houston Open prize money: How much Stephan Jaeger made for first PGA Tour win

  
Published March 31, 2024 07:01 PM

Stephan Jaeger made nearly $2.5 million in 33 PGA Tour starts last season. He surpassed that mark before April in 2024, thanks to his maiden Tour victory.

Jaeger earned $1.638 million for claiming the Texas Children’s Houston Open. That pushed him close to the $3 million mark in nine starts in ’24.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who missed a 5-foot putt on the final hole to force a playoff with Jaeger, collected $553K for his T-2. He has made less than half-a-million in only two of his eight events this year (he’s at $11.5 million, total).

Here’s a look at what Jaeger, Scheffler and those who made the cut earned at Memorial Park Golf Course.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Stephan Jaeger$1,638,000
T2Tony Finau$553,735
T2Taylor Moore$553,735
T2Thomas Detry$553,735
T2Alejandro Tosti$553,735
T2Scottie Scheffler$553,735
T7Billy Horschel$276,412
T7Aaron Rai$276,412
T7Max Greyserman$276,412
T7David Skinns$276,412
T11Alex Noren$211,575
T11Nick Dunlap$211,575
T11Akshay Bhatia$211,575
T14Mackenzie Hughes$166,075
T14Davis Riley$166,075
T14Tom Hoge$166,075
T17Si Woo Kim$134,225
T17Erik Barnes$134,225
T17Victor Perez$134,225
T17Chad Ramey$134,225
T21Davis Thompson$88,725
T21Gary Woodland$88,725
T21Cam Davis$88,725
T21Matti Schmid$88,725
T21Joe Highsmith$88,725
T21Nate Lashley$88,725
T21Jacob Bridgeman$88,725
T28Sahith Theegala$65,065
T28Justin Lower$65,065
T28Harry Hall$65,065
T31Wyndham Clark$54,418
T31Mark Hubbard$54,418
T31Martin Laird$54,418
T31K.H. Lee$54,418
T31Ryan Moore$54,418
T36Jhonattan Vegas$39,635
T36Joseph Bramlett$39,635
T36Taylor Pendrith$39,635
T36Ben Griffin$39,635
T36Wilson Furr$39,635
T36Peter Malnati$39,635
T36J.J. Spaun$39,635
T36Kurt Kitayama$39,635
T36Ben Silverman$39,635
T45Greyson Sigg$25,503
T45Roger Sloan$25,503
T45Bud Cauley$25,503
T45Daniel Berger$25,503
T45Chandler Phillips$25,503
T45S.H. Kim$25,503
T45Cameron Champ$25,503
T45Kevin Dougherty$25,503
T53Ryan Brehm$21,521
T53Andrew Novak$21,521
T53Austin Cook$21,521
T53Chan Kim$21,521
T57Chris Gotterup$20,475
T57Nick Hardy$20,475
T57Beau Hossler$20,475
T57Pierceson Coody$20,475
T57Sam Stevens$20,475
T57Lanto Griffin$20,475
T57Adam Svensson$20,475
T64Sam Ryder$19,383
T64Tyson Alexander$19,383
T64Adam Long$19,383
T64Michael Kim$19,383
T64Harrison Endycott$19,383
T69Scott Gutschewski$18,655
T69Callum Tarren$18,655
T69Garrick Higgo$18,655
T72Sam Bennett$18,200
T72James Hahn$18,200
T74Patrick Rodgers$17,654
T74Emilio Gonzalez$17,654
T74Ryan Palmer$17,654
T74Will Zalatoris$17,654
T78Ryan Fox$17,017
T78Dylan Wu$17,017
T78Raul Pereda$17,017
81Adrien Dumont de Chassart$16,653
82Aaron Baddeley$16,471
83Vincent Norrman$16,289