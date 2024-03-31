Texas Children’s Houston Open prize money: How much Stephan Jaeger made for first PGA Tour win

Stephan Jaeger made nearly $2.5 million in 33 PGA Tour starts last season. He surpassed that mark before April in 2024, thanks to his maiden Tour victory.
Jaeger earned $1.638 million for claiming the Texas Children’s Houston Open. That pushed him close to the $3 million mark in nine starts in ’24.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who missed a 5-foot putt on the final hole to force a playoff with Jaeger, collected $553K for his T-2. He has made less than half-a-million in only two of his eight events this year (he’s at $11.5 million, total).
Here’s a look at what Jaeger, Scheffler and those who made the cut earned at Memorial Park Golf Course.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Stephan Jaeger
|$1,638,000
|T2
|Tony Finau
|$553,735
|T2
|Taylor Moore
|$553,735
|T2
|Thomas Detry
|$553,735
|T2
|Alejandro Tosti
|$553,735
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|$553,735
|T7
|Billy Horschel
|$276,412
|T7
|Aaron Rai
|$276,412
|T7
|Max Greyserman
|$276,412
|T7
|David Skinns
|$276,412
|T11
|Alex Noren
|$211,575
|T11
|Nick Dunlap
|$211,575
|T11
|Akshay Bhatia
|$211,575
|T14
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$166,075
|T14
|Davis Riley
|$166,075
|T14
|Tom Hoge
|$166,075
|T17
|Si Woo Kim
|$134,225
|T17
|Erik Barnes
|$134,225
|T17
|Victor Perez
|$134,225
|T17
|Chad Ramey
|$134,225
|T21
|Davis Thompson
|$88,725
|T21
|Gary Woodland
|$88,725
|T21
|Cam Davis
|$88,725
|T21
|Matti Schmid
|$88,725
|T21
|Joe Highsmith
|$88,725
|T21
|Nate Lashley
|$88,725
|T21
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$88,725
|T28
|Sahith Theegala
|$65,065
|T28
|Justin Lower
|$65,065
|T28
|Harry Hall
|$65,065
|T31
|Wyndham Clark
|$54,418
|T31
|Mark Hubbard
|$54,418
|T31
|Martin Laird
|$54,418
|T31
|K.H. Lee
|$54,418
|T31
|Ryan Moore
|$54,418
|T36
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$39,635
|T36
|Joseph Bramlett
|$39,635
|T36
|Taylor Pendrith
|$39,635
|T36
|Ben Griffin
|$39,635
|T36
|Wilson Furr
|$39,635
|T36
|Peter Malnati
|$39,635
|T36
|J.J. Spaun
|$39,635
|T36
|Kurt Kitayama
|$39,635
|T36
|Ben Silverman
|$39,635
|T45
|Greyson Sigg
|$25,503
|T45
|Roger Sloan
|$25,503
|T45
|Bud Cauley
|$25,503
|T45
|Daniel Berger
|$25,503
|T45
|Chandler Phillips
|$25,503
|T45
|S.H. Kim
|$25,503
|T45
|Cameron Champ
|$25,503
|T45
|Kevin Dougherty
|$25,503
|T53
|Ryan Brehm
|$21,521
|T53
|Andrew Novak
|$21,521
|T53
|Austin Cook
|$21,521
|T53
|Chan Kim
|$21,521
|T57
|Chris Gotterup
|$20,475
|T57
|Nick Hardy
|$20,475
|T57
|Beau Hossler
|$20,475
|T57
|Pierceson Coody
|$20,475
|T57
|Sam Stevens
|$20,475
|T57
|Lanto Griffin
|$20,475
|T57
|Adam Svensson
|$20,475
|T64
|Sam Ryder
|$19,383
|T64
|Tyson Alexander
|$19,383
|T64
|Adam Long
|$19,383
|T64
|Michael Kim
|$19,383
|T64
|Harrison Endycott
|$19,383
|T69
|Scott Gutschewski
|$18,655
|T69
|Callum Tarren
|$18,655
|T69
|Garrick Higgo
|$18,655
|T72
|Sam Bennett
|$18,200
|T72
|James Hahn
|$18,200
|T74
|Patrick Rodgers
|$17,654
|T74
|Emilio Gonzalez
|$17,654
|T74
|Ryan Palmer
|$17,654
|T74
|Will Zalatoris
|$17,654
|T78
|Ryan Fox
|$17,017
|T78
|Dylan Wu
|$17,017
|T78
|Raul Pereda
|$17,017
|81
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$16,653
|82
|Aaron Baddeley
|$16,471
|83
|Vincent Norrman
|$16,289