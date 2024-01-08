Tiger Woods announces his longtime Nike partnership has ended

Tiger Woods has played his last tournament as a Nike ambassador.

Woods, who has worn Nike apparel since first signing with the company in 1996, announced via statement on Monday morning on social media that his time with the iconic sports brand had come to an end. He did not, however, share any details on future endorsement plans.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Woods has signed multiple deals with Nike over his professional career, including most recently a 10-year agreement in 2013 worth around $200 million, according to The Oregonian. Woods had his own brand of apparel and footwear within the Nike brand, though he had been wearing FootJoy shoes following his February 2021 car accident, a move that prompted Nike to release a statement saying, “As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Woods signed a clubs deal with TaylorMade and a ball deal with Bridgestone after Nike shuttered its equipment operation in 2016.

Monday Scramble: POY vote transparency needed Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year again, but the results aren’t crystal clear.

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” Nike said in its own social post, along with a photo and the words, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

Prior to Woods’ announcement, Jason Day switched from Nike to Malbon Golf, and there are rumblings that those two aren’t the only high-profile names who could be moving on from Nike this year.

At last month’s PNC Championship, which ended up being Woods’ last event wearing Nike, Woods dodged questions about a No Laying Up report that his partnership with Nike would not be renewed at year’s end.

“I’m still wearing their product,” Woods replied to two separate questions.

Now, it’s official: Tiger and Nike are no more.