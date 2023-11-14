Tiger Woods reaches new career low in world rankings

Tiger Woods reached a new career low in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday.

Woods, who hasn’t competed since withdrawing during the third round of this year’s Masters, fell from No. 1,291 to No. 1,307. His previous OWGR worst had been No. 1,294, which he stood at this past February before making the cut and tying for 45th at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods debuted in February 1994 at No. 720 and has spent 683 weeks at No. 1, including 281 straight from June 2005 to October 2010. Both are records.

The only other significant OWGR plunge Woods experienced was in November 2017 when he bottomed out at No. 1,199. He’d later win the 2019 Masters and ascend back to as high as No. 5.

Current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been atop the world rankings for 26 weeks straight and 61 weeks total.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl that Woods could return to action at next month’s Hero World Challenge, which features guaranteed world-ranking points. Woods told the AP’s Doug Ferguson last week that his right ankle, which he had subtalar fusion surgery on after the Masters, is “fine.”

“Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever,” Woods told Ferguson. “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for. ... All the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”